FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2022 CHEVROLET MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT

Aaron Judge of New York Yankees Named Starting Outfielder in AL After

Leading All Major Leaguers in Voting During Phase 1;

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. Claims Starting Assignment in NL Outfield After

Pacing League in Voting for Second Consecutive Season;

Four-Day Window to Vote for Finalists Begins on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. (ET);

ESPN to Unveil Starters on Friday, July 8th, Full Rosters on Sunday, July 10th

Finalists for the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot were announced earlier this afternoon on MLB Network. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves will bypass the second phase of voting and have claimed automatic starting assignments at the 2022 Midsummer Classic after leading their respective leagues in voting during Phase 1.

The second phase of voting, which begins on Tuesday, July 5th at 12:00 p.m. (ET), features the top two vote-getters at each position (and the next four outfielders after Judge/Acuña Jr.) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from June 8th-30th.

Phase 2 voting, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club sites and the MLB App will give fans the opportunity to vote among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, July 8th. Later that night, the winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal. During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including two additional outfielders per League after Judge/Acuña Jr.) will be named a starting position player for the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

Judge led all Major Leaguers with 3,762,498 total votes to claim his fourth career All-Star selection, as well as his fourth starting assignment in the last five All-Star Games (also 2017, 2018 and 2021). The 30-year-old, who leads the Majors with 29 home runs on the season, became the first Yankees player to lead the Majors in voting since Alex Rodriguez in 2008. Additionally, the California native becomes the eighth player in Yankees history to earn at least four fan elections, joining Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (9), Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (7), Rodriguez (6), Hall of Famer Wade Boggs (4), Robinson Canó (4), Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (4) and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson (4).

Acuña Jr. paced all National League players, and finished second overall behind Judge, with 3,503,188 votes to garner his third All-Star selection and third straight starting assignment. The 24-year-old native of Venezuela is the first player to lead his league in All-Star voting in consecutive years since Albert Pujols for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009-10. With the fan election, Acuña Jr. becomes the fifth player in Braves history with three, joining Hall of Famer Hank Aaron (5), Dale Murphy (5), Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (4) and former teammate Freddie Freeman (3).

American League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (3,296,479): Attempting to make first All-Star roster; would become just the first Blue Jays catcher to win a fan election.

Attempting to make first All-Star roster; would become just the first Blue Jays catcher to win a fan election. Jose Trevino, New York Yankees (1,109,206): Also bidding for first career All-Star selection; would join previous Yankees backstops Thurman Munson (1975-76), Jorge Posada (2002-03) and Gary Sánchez (2019) in earning a fan-elected start.

First Base

All-Star selection and second straight starting assignment; would become first AL first baseman with consecutive fan elections since Miguel Cabrera (2014-15).

Reigning Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP; seeking second All-Star selection and second straight starting assignment; would become first AL first baseman with consecutive fan elections since Miguel Cabrera (2014-15). Ty France, Seattle Mariners (1,279,315): Bidding for first career All-Star selection; would become second Mariners first baseman to win a fan election, joining John Olerud (2001); would become the seventh straight different player to earn the start at first base in the AL.

Second Base

Vying for eighth All-Star selection and fifth starting assignment; winner of fan elections in four consecutive seasons (2015-18); would become first player in Astros history with five fan elections. Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays (1,745,741): Attempting for his first career All-Star selection; would become second consecutive Blue Jays second baseman to win, joining Marcus Semien in 2021; would mark fourth instance of a single team having different players win back-to-back fan elections at the same position (excluding outfielders), joining the 2004-05 Cardinals (shortstops Edgar Renteria/David Eckstein); the 2005-06 Mets (catchers Mike Piazza/Paul Lo Duca); and the 2007-08 Red Sox (first basemen David Ortiz/Kevin Youkilis).

Third Base

Seeking his fourth career All-Star selection and third fan-elected start (also 2017-18); would become just the third player in franchise history with three fan elections, joining Sandy Alomar Jr. (3) and Kenny Lofton (3). Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (1,871,493): Trying for his second straight All-Star appearance and starting assignment; would become first Red Sox third baseman to earn consecutive fan elections since Hall of Famer Wade Boggs won the first six of his 10 straight fan elections in a Red Sox uniform from 1987-92.

Shortstop

Bidding for his second straight All-Star selection and first starting nod; would become the first Blue Jays shortstop to earn a starting assignment, and would be the fifth straight different shortstop to win a fan election in the AL. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox (1,273,947): Attempting to make his second consecutive All-Star selection and first starting assignment; would become the first-ever White Sox shortstop to earn a fan-elected start in the AL; like Bichette, would be the fifth straight different shortstop to win a fan election in the AL.

Designated Hitter

Vying for first All-Star selection; would become first Astros player to earn the start at designated hitter; would become seventh straight different player to win at the position. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (1,664,012): Reigning AL MVP; seeking second straight All-Star selection and starting assignment at DH (also started as AL pitcher in 2021); would become first AL designated hitter to earn consecutive starts since Nelson Cruz (2014-15).

Outfield

Bidding for his 10 All-Star selection and ninth starting assignment; would become eighth player in AL history to earn nine fan elections with one Club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (BAL, 17), George Brett (KC, 11), Ken Griffey Jr. (SEA, 10), Rod Carew (MIN, 9), Derek Jeter (NYY, 9) and Iván Rodríguez (TEX, 9), as well as Ichiro Suzuki (SEA, 9). George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays (1,835,729): Trying for his fourth All-Star selection and third fan-elected start (also 2017, 2019); would mark first time Blue Jays have two different outfielders earn starting assignments in consecutive years (Teoscar Hernández in 2021).

Trying for his fourth All-Star selection and third fan-elected start (also 2017, 2019); would mark first time Blue Jays have two different outfielders earn starting assignments in consecutive years (Teoscar Hernández in 2021). Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (1,268,284): Vying for his fifth career All-Star nod and first in the AL after joining the Yankees in 2018; earned a fan election in 2015 with Miami; along with Judge, would mark first pair of Yankees outfielders to earn starting assignments together since Hall of Famers Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in 1988.

Vying for his fifth career All-Star nod and first in the AL after joining the Yankees in 2018; earned a fan election in 2015 with Miami; along with Judge, would mark first pair of Yankees outfielders to earn starting assignments together since Hall of Famers Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in 1988. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (1,267,586): Seeking first All-Star selection; similarly to Springer, a fan election would mark the first time Toronto has two different outfielders earn starting assignments in consecutive years (Teoscar Hernández in 2021).

National League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

Bidding for third career All-Star selection and third starting assignment (also 2018-19); would become third player in Cubs history with at least three fan elections, joining Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg (9), Sammy Sosa (5) and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson (4). Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves (1,710,837): Seeking first career All-Star selection; would become the third Braves backstop to win a fan election, joining Javy Lopez (2003) and Brian McCann (2011).

First Base

Vying for eighth career All-Star selection and third starting nod (also 2014-15); would become the first Cardinals first baseman to earn a fan election since teammate Albert Pujols (2009-10); would be the first NL first baseman to start at the position for two different teams since Fred McGriff, who won the 1992 fan election with the San Diego Padres and the 1995 and 1996 elections with the Braves. Pete Alonso, New York Mets (1,521,254): Bidding for second career All-Star nod and first starting assignment; would become the first Mets first baseman to earn a start in the Midsummer Classic since Keith Hernandez in 1986.

Second Base

Attempting to make his third career All-Star roster, including his second straight, and his first starting assignment; would join Marcus Giles (2003) and Dan Uggla (2012) as Braves second basemen to win a fan election; a starting assignment for either Chisholm Jr. or Albies would result in the 11 consecutive different player earning a fan election at second base in the NL. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins (1,731,805): Seeking first career All-Star selection; would become the first player born in the Bahamas to earn an All-Star selection, and would become just the sixth Marlins player in franchise history to secure a fan election, joining Hanley Ramírez (three), as well as Dee Strange-Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton (one each).

Third Base

Bidding for his sixth All-Star appearance and his third fan election, including his first in the NL; previously earned a fan-elected start at third base in 2016 and at shortstop in 2018 in the AL while with the Baltimore Orioles; would join Graig Nettles (1985) and Ken Caminiti (1997) as Padres third basemen to win a fan election. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (1,618,392): Trying for his seventh straight All-Star selection and fifth consecutive starting assignment; would become just the second NL third baseman to earn five straight fan elections, joining Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (six straight from 1979-84).

Shortstop

Seeking his second straight All-Star appearance and first career fan election; would become just the second Dodgers shortstop to earn a fan-elected start, joining Bill Russell (1980); would become the eighth consecutive different player to start at shortstop in the NL. Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves (1,985,444): Attempting to earn his first career All-Star nod; would become just the second Braves shortstop to earn a fan election, joining Walt Weiss (1998); like Turner, would become the eighth consecutive different player to start at shortstop in the NL.

Designated Hitter

Reigning NL MVP is vying for his seventh All-Star selection and sixth fan-elected start (also 2013, 2015-18); would be the first Phillies player to earn a fan election since Chase Utley in 2014; would become the first-ever fan-elected designated hitter in the NL. William Contreras, Atlanta Braves (1,775,703): Seeking his first All-Star selection, and like Harper, could be the first-ever fan-elected designated hitter in the NL; along with his brother, Willson, the duo could become the first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003, and the first brothers on the same team in the Midsummer Classic since the Alomar brothers – Roberto and Sandy Jr. – in 1998.

Outfield

Seeking his sixth consecutive All-Star election and his third fan-elected start, including his first in the NL; previously won fan elections in 2016 and 2018 in the AL with Boston. Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants (1,824,390): Bidding for his second All-Star selection (also 2015 with the Dodgers); would become just the fourth different Giants outfielder to earn a fan election, joining Hall of Famer Willie Mays (1970-71), Kevin Mitchell (1989-90), Barry Bonds (1995-96, 1998, 2000-04, 2007) and Melky Cabrera (2012).

Bidding for his second All-Star selection (also 2015 with the Dodgers); would become just the fourth different Giants outfielder to earn a fan election, joining Hall of Famer Willie Mays (1970-71), Kevin Mitchell (1989-90), Barry Bonds (1995-96, 1998, 2000-04, 2007) and Melky Cabrera (2012). Starling Marte, New York Mets (1,236,390): Vying for his second career All-Star selection (also 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates); would become just the fifth different Mets outfielder to win a fan election, joining Dave Kingman (1976), Darryl Strawberry (1984-89), Carlos Beltrán (2005-07, 2009) and Yoenis Céspedes (2016).

Vying for his second career All-Star selection (also 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates); would become just the fifth different Mets outfielder to win a fan election, joining Dave Kingman (1976), Darryl Strawberry (1984-89), Carlos Beltrán (2005-07, 2009) and Yoenis Céspedes (2016). Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves (1,070,869): Attempting to make his second Midsummer Classic selection (also 2016); a fan election alongside teammate Acuña Jr. would mark second time in franchise history for Atlanta to have two outfielders earn starting assignments, joining 1970, when Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and Rico Carty were elected.

Overall, 17 Major League Clubs have advanced players from Phase 1, with Atlanta and Toronto tied with a Major League-best six players each. Fifteen of the 34 players moving on from Phase 1 (44.1%) are internationally-born, spanning eight different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States (Bahamas, Canada, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico and Venezuela). In addition, 21 (61.8%) come from diverse backgrounds.

With the National League’s adaptation of the designated hitter, both the NL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Brian Snitker of the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, and the AL All-Star Team, led by former Dodger All-Star Dusty Baker of the defending AL Champion Houston Astros, will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 10th at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show.

During each phase of voting, the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Banco BHD León once again sponsors online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the Dominican Republic via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2022 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 19th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 18th), All-Star Saturday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and All-Star Saturday Extra Innings presented by MGM Rewards (July 16th), the MLB Draft (July 17th-19th), Capital One All-Star Oceanfront (July 15th-17th) and MLB Live in DTLA, including Capital One PLAY BALL PARK (July 16th-19th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 92nd Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 180 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

2022 NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STAR BALLOTING – PHASE 1 RESULTS

Thursday, June 30th