FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2023 SCOTTS MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT

MLB 2023 All-Star Game Ballot Finalists - Image Credit: MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves Named Starting Outfielder in NL After

Leading All Major Leaguers in Voting During Phase 1:

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels Paces American League in Voting to

Draw Starting Assignment at Designated Hitter;

Four-Day Window to Vote for Finalists Begins on Monday at 12:00 p.m. (ET);

ESPN to Unveil Starters on Thursday, June 29th; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 2nd

Finalists for the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot were announced earlier this evening on MLB Network. Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels will bypass the second phase of voting and have claimed automatic starting assignments at the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard after leading their respective leagues in voting during Phase 1.

The second phase of voting, which begins on Monday, June 26th at 12:00 p.m. (ET), features the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders in the AL; next four outfielders in the NL after Acuña Jr.) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from May 31st-June 22nd.

Phase 2 voting, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App, will give fans the opportunity to vote among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 29th. Later that night, the winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN. Fans have the opportunity to vote once per day during this second phase of voting, with daily voting limits resetting each day at 12:00 a.m. (ET). During Phase 2, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders in the AL; and two remaining outfielders in the NL) will be named a starting position player for the 2023 Midsummer Classic.

Acuña Jr. led all Major Leaguers with 3,082,600 total votes and paced the NL in voting for a third consecutive season en route to his fourth career All-Star selection and fourth consecutive fan-elected starting assignment. The 25-year-old became the third Braves player, and first since Dale Murphy in 1985, to lead the Majors in voting (also Hall of Famer Hank Aaron in 1970 and 1971).

The Venezuela native, who is on pace to become the first player in history with at least 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a single season, became the fourth player in Braves history to earn four fan elections, joining Aaron (5), Murphy (5) and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (4). The last NL outfielder to earn a fan election in four consecutive seasons was Bryce Harper from 2015-18.

Ohtani paced all American League players, and finished second overall behind Acuña, with 2,646,307 votes to claim his third consecutive fan-elected start at designated hitter, joining Hall of Famer David Ortiz (2011-13) as the only players to do so. The two-way star, who was also the starting pitcher for the AL at the 2021 Midsummer Classic in Colorado, joins Hall of Famer Rod Carew (1979) and his teammate Mike Trout (2019) as the only Angels players to lead the AL in fan voting.

American League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Total

Catcher

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (1,291,399): Bidding for his first career All-Star appearance and attempting to become the first Orioles backstop to win a fan election since Matt Wieters in 2009.

Bidding for his first career All-Star appearance and attempting to become the first Orioles backstop to win a fan election since Matt Wieters in 2009. Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers (969,250): Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become the third Rangers catcher to win a fan election, joining Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez (1993-2001) and Mike Napoli (2012).

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (1,632,519): The 2021 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP is seeking his third All-Star selection and third straight starting assignment; would become first AL first baseman with three consecutive fan elections since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (1994-96).

The 2021 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP is seeking his third All-Star selection and third straight starting assignment; would become first AL first baseman with three consecutive fan elections since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (1994-96). Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays (1,567,748): Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become the first Rays first baseman to win a fan election and just the second infielder in franchise history, joining third baseman Evan Longoria (2009-10).

Second Base

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (1,943,085): Attempting to claim his second fan election in three seasons after making his first All-Star roster with the starting assignment in 2021 while with Toronto; would become the third Rangers second baseman to claim a starting assignment, joining Julio Franco (1989) and Alfonso Soriano (2004).

Attempting to claim his second fan election in three seasons after making his first All-Star roster with the starting assignment in 2021 while with Toronto; would become the third Rangers second baseman to claim a starting assignment, joining Julio Franco (1989) and Alfonso Soriano (2004). Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays (1,030,308): Bidding for his third career All-Star selection (2019 and 2021) and his first fan-elected starting assignment; would become the second Blue Jays second baseman in three seasons to win a fan election following Semien’s election in 2021.

Third Base

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers (1,243,366): Vying for first career All-Star appearance; would join Adrián Beltré as the only Rangers third basemen in team history to garner a fan election; would become the first Rangers rookie in history to earn a starting assignment, and just the second Rangers position player to make the All-Star team as a rookie, joining his teammate Adolis García (2021).

Vying for first career All-Star appearance; would join Adrián Beltré as the only Rangers third basemen in team history to garner a fan election; would become the first Rangers rookie in history to earn a starting assignment, and just the second Rangers position player to make the All-Star team as a rookie, joining his teammate Adolis García (2021). Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays (1,218,397): Seeking his second career All-Star nod (also 2019) and first start; would become the second Blue Jays third baseman to win a fan election, joining Josh Donaldson during his 2015 AL MVP Award-winning season.

Shortstop

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (2,101,523): An All-Star in 2021, would become Toronto’s first-ever shortstop to earn a fan-elected starting assignment.

An All-Star in 2021, would become Toronto’s first-ever shortstop to earn a fan-elected starting assignment. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (1,287,023): A three-time All-Star (2016-17, 2022); would be the first Rangers shortstop to win a fan election since Alex Rodriguez claimed three straight (2001-03).

Outfield

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (2,095,328): Four-time All-Star bidding for his fifth starting assignment in six seasons; the 2022 overall leading vote-getter across Baseball would become just the fourth Yankees player ever with at least five fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7), as well as Alex Rodriguez (8).

Four-time All-Star bidding for his fifth starting assignment in six seasons; the 2022 overall leading vote-getter across Baseball would become just the fourth Yankees player ever with at least five fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7), as well as Alex Rodriguez (8). Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (1,604,762): Bidding for his 11 th All-Star selection and 10 th starting assignment; would become just the fourth player in AL history to earn 10 fan elections with one Club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (BAL, 17), George Brett (KC, 11) and Ken Griffey Jr. (SEA, 10).

Bidding for his 11 All-Star selection and 10 starting assignment; would become just the fourth player in AL history to earn 10 fan elections with one Club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (BAL, 17), George Brett (KC, 11) and Ken Griffey Jr. (SEA, 10). Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays (1,564,098): Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become just the second Rays outfielder ever to receive a fan-elected start, joining Carl Crawford (2010).

Vying for his first career All-Star appearance; would become just the second Rays outfielder ever to receive a fan-elected start, joining Carl Crawford (2010). Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (1,453,698): An All-Star in 2022, aiming for his first career starting assignment; would join former teammates George Springer (2017, 2019) and Michael Brantley (2019) as the only Astros outfielders to earn fan-elected starts since César Cedeño in 1973.

An All-Star in 2022, aiming for his first career starting assignment; would join former teammates George Springer (2017, 2019) and Michael Brantley (2019) as the only Astros outfielders to earn fan-elected starts since César Cedeño in 1973. Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays (960,953): Three-time Gold Glove Award winner bidding for his first career All-Star nod.

Three-time Gold Glove Award winner bidding for his first career All-Star nod. Adolis García, Texas Rangers (880,711): An All-Star as a rookie in 2021, competing for his first career starting assignment; would become the first Rangers outfielder to garner an election since Josh Hamilton in 2012.

National League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves (1,930,694): In his first season with the Braves, seeking his first All-Star selection; would be just the third Braves backstop to win a fan election, joining Javy Lopez (2003) and Brian McCann (2011).

In his first season with the Braves, seeking his first All-Star selection; would be just the third Braves backstop to win a fan election, joining Javy Lopez (2003) and Brian McCann (2011). Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,139,905): Seeking first career All-Star selection; would become the third Dodgers catcher to earn a fan-elected starting assignment, joining Hall of Famer Mike Piazza (1994-97) and Russell Martin (2007).

First Base

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,254,741): Aiming for seventh All-Star bid overall; earned the start at three straight All-Star Games from 2018-21. A Dodgers first baseman has not won a fan election since Steve Garvey won seven straight from 1974-80.

Aiming for seventh All-Star bid overall; earned the start at three straight All-Star Games from 2018-21. A Dodgers first baseman has not won a fan election since Steve Garvey won seven straight from 1974-80. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (994,545): Bidding for second career All-Star nod (also 2021) and first in the NL; would join Hall of Famer Hank Aaron (1973), Hall of Fame electee Fred McGriff (1995-96) and Freeman (2018-21) as Braves first basemen to earn a fan-elected start.

Second Base

Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins (1,464,802): An AL All-Star in 2022 with Minnesota, would become the second straight Marlins player to win a fan election at second base, following teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. last year. The 2022 AL Batting Champion is currently leading the Majors with a .398 batting average.

An AL All-Star in 2022 with Minnesota, would become the second straight Marlins player to win a fan election at second base, following teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. last year. The 2022 AL Batting Champion is currently leading the Majors with a .398 batting average. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (1,345,772): Seeking third All-Star appearance (also 2018 and 2021) and first start; would join Marcus Giles (2003) and Dan Uggla (2012) as the only Braves second basemen in history to garner a fan election.

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (1,327,255): Trying for his eighth All-Star selection and fifth fan election; earned the start in four straight Midsummer Classics from 2017-21; would match David Wright for the second-most fan elections by an NL third baseman behind only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (9).

Trying for his eighth All-Star selection and fifth fan election; earned the start in four straight Midsummer Classics from 2017-21; would match David Wright for the second-most fan elections by an NL third baseman behind only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (9). Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves (1,218,573): Seeking his second All-Star appearance (also 2022) and trying to become the third Braves third baseman to win a fan election, joining Terry Pendleton (1992) and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (1998, 2000-01, 2008).

Shortstop

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves (1,675,037): Aiming for his first All-Star nod and to become just the second Atlanta shortstop to draw a fan-elected start, joining Walt Weiss (1998).

Aiming for his first All-Star nod and to become just the second Atlanta shortstop to draw a fan-elected start, joining Walt Weiss (1998). Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (669,597): Four-time All-Star hoping for his first starting assignment and to become the third Mets shortstop to receive it, joining Bud Harrelson (1971) and Jose Reyes (2006-07, 2011).

Designated Hitter

J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,153,927): Five-time All-Star in the AL drew the start in 2018 at DH with Boston; would become just the second NL fan-elected designated hitter in history after DH voting was introduced in 2022.

Five-time All-Star in the AL drew the start in 2018 at DH with Boston; would become just the second NL fan-elected designated hitter in history after DH voting was introduced in 2022. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (980,191): Aiming for his eighth All-Star bid and seventh starting assignment; claimed the starting DH spot at the 2022 Midsummer Classic; would join Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith (12), Tony Gwynn (11), Johnny Bench (10), Ryne Sandberg (9), Mike Schmidt (9), Joe Morgan (7) and Mike Piazza (7), as well as Barry Bonds (12) and Steve Garvey (7) as NL players to gain at least seven fan elections.

Outfield

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,904,387): Vying for his seventh All-Star selection and fourth starting assignment, including his second straight with Los Angeles (also 2016 and 2018 in the AL with Boston); would become the first Dodgers outfielder to garner a fan-elected start in consecutive seasons since Matt Kemp in 2011-12.

Vying for his seventh All-Star selection and fourth starting assignment, including his second straight with Los Angeles (also 2016 and 2018 in the AL with Boston); would become the first Dodgers outfielder to garner a fan-elected start in consecutive seasons since Matt Kemp in 2011-12. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (1,053,815): Bidding for his first career All-Star appearance; would become the first D-backs rookie in history to earn a fan-elected start and would be just the second D-backs rookie ever, and first position player, to appear in the Midsummer Classic, joining Wade Miley (2012).

Bidding for his first career All-Star appearance; would become the first D-backs rookie in history to earn a fan-elected start and would be just the second D-backs rookie ever, and first position player, to appear in the Midsummer Classic, joining Wade Miley (2012). Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks (844,362): Aiming for his first career All-Star nod, and along with Carroll, attempting to become the first D-backs outfielder to gain a starting assignment since Luis Gonzalez in 2001; either would become just the sixth D-backs player ever to earn a fan election, joining Paul Goldschmidt (2014-15), Jay Bell (1999), Gonzalez, Ketel Marte (2019) and Matt Williams (1999).

Aiming for his first career All-Star nod, and along with Carroll, attempting to become the first D-backs outfielder to gain a starting assignment since Luis Gonzalez in 2001; either would become just the sixth D-backs player ever to earn a fan election, joining Paul Goldschmidt (2014-15), Jay Bell (1999), Gonzalez, Ketel Marte (2019) and Matt Williams (1999). Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves (802,008): 2022 Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year bidding for his first All-Star selection; with a fan election, would give the Braves two fan-elected starting outfielders for the first time since 1970, when Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and Rico Carty both earned fan elections.

Overall, 14 Major League Clubs have advanced players from Phase 1, with Atlanta advancing a Major League-best seven players, followed by Texas and Toronto (five each). Twelve of the 34 players moving on from Phase 1 (35.3%) are internationally-born, spanning six different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States. In addition, 18 (53.0%) come from diverse backgrounds.

The AL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Dusty Baker of the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros, and the NL All-Star Team, led by Rob Thomson of the defending NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies, will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 2nd at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN during the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show.

During each phase of voting, the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Spanish-language ballots will also be available to fans via LasMayores.com/vota on the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2023 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 11th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 10th), All-Star Saturday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona (July 8th), the MLB Draft (July 9th-11th), the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 7th), and Capital One All-Star Village, which includes Capital One PLAY BALL PARK (July 8th-11th). The 93rd Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TVA Sports; and worldwide by partners in 209 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, please visit All-StarGame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

