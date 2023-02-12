Finishing moves on MLB rosters – Movimientos finales en los rósters de MLB

“My wife accuses me of having horrible taste… Well, I married her, right?!”… Pachomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Super Bowl day in Glendale, Arizona, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles there was discomfort among Dodgers fans, because on December 14, after about a month as a free agent, defensive genius Cody Bellinger signed with the Cubs.

But now there is Californian calm over there, because they got the Valencian, David Peralta, 35 years old and nine years of experience in the Majors. David, who has played in all three outfield areas, has hit for 281,110 home runs, 486 RBIs in his career.

On defense, he has a total average of 988, with 1,708 putouts and 25 assists. His new negotiation is for one season and they will pay him six million 500 thousand dollars.

In these final days before spring training, the general managers are scrambling to finish off the roster organization. The Astros announced that they have formalized an extension with the Dominican and capital native pitcher, Cristian Javier, for 64 million for five seasons.

Javier, 25, posted a 2.54 ERA last year with 148.2 innings worked and was brilliant in the postseason.

Now in the eastern United States, how difficult it is to get a place in a Major League lineup! And more cruel is the situation, if it comes to that position in the Yankees lineup.

Anthony Volpe, 21, of Watchung, New Jersey, is considered the best shortstop of all prospects and will be coming to training in Tampa. But he is not guaranteed that place in the big team.

It is possible that at the end of March they will tell him: “Prepare your luggage, you are going to play in Triple A, and not against the Giants, when we open the season on the 30th.”

Volpe comes to training to try to win the position over Barquisimeto, Oswald Peraza, and Honolulu native, Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Volpe has played three seasons in the minors, where he has a .263 batting average with 50 home runs and 162 RBIs.

I remember five years ago, Gleyber Torres, then 21, didn’t stay with the Yankees after training. They preferred Neil Walker for second base. It was at the end of April that Gleyber was brought up, and that was because there were injuries.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, for "sport unites us again".

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Movimientos finales en los rósters de MLB

“Mi esposa me acusa de tener un gusto horrible… ¡Bueno, me casé con ella, ¿no?!”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, día de Super Bowl en Glendale, Arizona, con los Jefes de Kansas City frente a los Águilas de Phildelphia.

Entre tanto, en Los Ángeles había incomodidad entre los seguidores de los Dodgers, porque el 14 de diciembre, tras cerca de un mes como agente libre, Cody Bellinger, genio de la defensiva, firmó con los Cachorros.

Pero ahora hay calma californiana por allá, porque consiguieron al valenciano, David Peralta, de 35 años y nueve de experiencia en las Mayores. David, quien ha jugado en las tres áreas del outfield, ha bateado en su carrera para 281,110 jonrones, 486 remolcadas.

A la defensiva, tiene promedio total de 988, con mil 708 outs y 25 asistencias. Su nueva negociación es por una temporada y le pagarán seis millones 500 mil dólares.

En estos días finales, antes de los entrenamientos, los gerentes-generales se apuran para terminar con la organización del róster. Los Astros anunciaron haber formalizado una extensión con el lanzador dominicano y capitaleño, Cristian Javier, por 64 millones para cinco temporadas.

Javier, de 25 años, dejó el año pasado efectividad de 2.54 con 148.2 inning trabajados y estuvo brillante en la pos temporada.

Ahora en el este de Estados Unidos, ¡cuán difícil es conseguir sitio en una alineación de Grandes Ligas!. Y más cruel es la situación, si se trata de ese puesto en la alineación de los Yankees.

Anthony Volpe, de 21 años, nativo de Watchung, New Jersey, es considerado el mejor shortstop entre todos los prospectos, y vendrá a los entrenamientos en Tampa. Pero no tiene asegurado ese lugar en el equipo grande.

Es posible que a fines de marzo le digan: “Prepara tu equipaje, que vas a jugar es en Triple A, y no frente a los Gigantes, cuando inauguremos la temporada el día 30”.

Volpe viene a los entrenamientos a tratar de ganarse el puesto por encima del barquisimetano, Oswald Peraza, y el nativo de Honolulú, Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Volpe ha jugado tres temporadas por las menores, donde tiene promedio al bate de 263, con 50 jonrones y 162 carreras impulsadas.

Recuerdo que hace cinco años, Gleyber Torres, entonces de 21años de edad, no se quedó con los Yankees después de los entrenamientos. Prefirieron a Neil Walker para la segunda base. A fines de abril fue cuando subieron a Gleyber, y eso porque hubo lesionados.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5