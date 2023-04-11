First Cycle in Marlins Franchise History goes to Luis Arráez

Luis Arráez hits first cycle in Marlins franchise history - Image Credit: MLB/ESPN

History in the City of Brotherly Love! On Tuesday night in Miami’s 8-4 victory over Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park, Luis Arráez hit for the cycle, becoming the first player to complete the feat in the 31-year history of the Marlins franchise.

¡CICLO! ¡CICLO! ¡Luis Arráez logró el primer ciclo de su carrera y en la historia de los Marlins! 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NiclE8XOgY — LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 12, 2023

Arráez finished his phenomenal night, 4-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and 10 total bases on a single, double, triple and home run. He is also the first MLB player to hit for the cycle since St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado – July 1, 2022 vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Arráez, 26, of San Felipe, Venezuela, a finalist for the 2022 AL Latino MVP Award, has begun his reign with the Marlins on a fantastic note, slashing .537/.596/.732 with 22 hits, five RBI and six walks in the first 12 games of the season (41 at-bats).

