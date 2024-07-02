First Half Champions

CLEARWATER, FL — The Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, completed the first half of the Florida State League schedule in first place with a 44-25 record. The Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Detroit Tigers affiliate, finished second, one-half game behind due to a rainout against Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on June 13th.
Managed by Marty Malloy, former Major League infielder, the Threshers held off the Flying Tigers during the 69-game first half.
PLAYING FOR THE FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE THIS SEPTEMBER 🍾
Playoff Bound! pic.twitter.com/cDThm1UpOh
— Clearwater Threshers (@Threshers) June 21, 2024
In June, four players who were instrumental in the team’s success were called up to the Jersey Shores Blue Claws (High-A): pitcher George Klasse, catcher Luis Calcuto, shortstop Aiden Miller, and first baseman Keaton Anthony.
Miller was in the top ten in eight offensive categories, and Anthony was first in OPS and among the leaders in three other categories. Despite losing these players, OF/DH Jordan Viars and second baseman Devin Saltiban bolstered the offense.
#Phillies No. 6 prospect Devin Saltiban came up clutch with a walk-off double to seal Saturday's victory.@USAFRecruiting #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/jMqptwRfiU
— Clearwater Threshers (@Threshers) June 18, 2024
Starting pitchers Casey Steward and Mavis Graves, who are tied for the lead in wins and Graves was second in strikeouts, continued to impress, along with closer Saul Teran, who is tied for the league lead in saves with seven.
The Florida State League format matches the first-half winning playing the second-half winning for the League Championship.
Threshers fans hope their team can win the second half and “easily” become the 2024 champions.
