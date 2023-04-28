First Latino selected in 2023 NFL Draft: Christian González

Christian González representing his Colombian roots on a global stage, the 2023 NFL Draft - Image Credit: New England Patriots/NFL

And the pick is in… The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off last night in Kansas City, Missouri, with massive headlines and trade rumors scattered across the board. Each and every pick was worth noting as we witnessed life-long dreams come to fruition.

With the 17th pick in the #NFLDraft, New England selects… @chrisgonzo28! 📺: NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/C0LPXX396Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 28, 2023

“It’s been a dream since I was 5, 6 years old when I started playing football,” Christian González, of Colombian origin said, after he was selected 17th overall in the first round by the New England Patriots.

“It’s kind of surreal. I don’t think it’s truly hit.”

González, a 21-year-old cornerback out of Oregon University, became the first Latino selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Once he heard his name called, González walked to the stage and represented Colombia to the fullest, revealing to the television camera and estimated crowd of 60,000: a customized suit embellished with the colors of Colombia’s flag – Red, Blue and Yellow.

¡QUE MOMENTO 🫶🏻! La bandera de Colombia grita presente en la NFL con Christian González 💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGD7sQQhcY — Deporte Colombiano 🇨🇴 (@DeportColombia) April 28, 2023

“I wore it because I’m Colombian,” González said. “It means the world to me.”

“To just be able to put it on for South America; they don’t really play football over there. So having little kids know they can do what they want if they set their mind to it — I just want to be able to let them know they have somebody to look up.”

Christian Gonzalez is @movethesticks' 10th overall player in the 2023 #NFLDraft He is headed to the @patriots with the 17th pick! pic.twitter.com/nFEfgROYqV — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2023

