First Major League National Association – Primera Liga Grande National Association

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Julio Pabón, from the Bronx, asks…: “Why, if Francisco Lindor, according to information I have, signed for 10 years with the Mets for 341 million, in your column you state that he will earn 22.3 million this year and not the 34 million 100 thousand corresponding?

Amigo Yuyo…: Because the negotiation of the 341 million will begin next year. For the current season he was already signed for 22.3 million.

Jesús A. Johnson, from Tijuana, comments…: “You have no idea how I enjoyed your column on Saturday about Cy Young, because I knew little about his life and his exploits as a player, since in reality, he is more famous for that trophy that bears his name, than for his baseball career. But you brought me up to date with such immense merits of the Lord. Very grateful, Mr. Vené.

Friend Chucho…: Thank you for reading and writing to me.

Leo Martis, from the Bronx, asks…: “On what basis do you place Derek Jeter over Cal Ripken and Alex Rodríguez as a shortstop?”

LM friend: And on what do you base yourself to discuss that?

David Rincones, from Cúa asks…: “Is there a left-handed and right-handed pitcher in the minors at the same time?”

Friend Davo…: No.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks…: “Why do many journalists not consider the National Association the first Major League, or Esteban Bellán the first Latin American in the Majors?”

Friend Chides…: They are not “many”. They are few, by the way very lazy to investigate. Because it is difficult to go back to 1871. You have to work hard. But anyway, that was the best baseball, the best. So ask them, what was the Big League?

Terrison Marquard, from Mitchell, South Dakota, asks…: “Where can I read your column in English, since it is difficult for me to read it in Spanish”.

Friend Sony…: Thank you for your interest in my work. One of the most practical sites in English for you to read it is latinosports.com… Good luck.

Mauricio León Z. from Hermosillo, asks…: “Is it true that the Dodgers stadium is one of the oldest in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Riccio…: That’s right. That park, in Chávez Revine, was inaugurated in 1962. Only two others were before that, Fenway Park, Boston, in 1912; and Wrigley Field, Chicago, 1914.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

