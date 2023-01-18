First Major League – Primera de las Grandes Ligas

“If you share your knowledge, you achieve immortality. For this reason, teachers and professors are all immortal”… Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thanks.

Florday Vizcarra, from Caracas, asks: “For what reason, according to what you yourself published, did you not vote for Amanda Dudamel?”

Friend Yayay: Because she doesn’t have enough merit to be elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Alcides Revilla, from Paraguaná, asks: Why do some historians mention Adrián (Cap) Anson his numbers in the National Association (1871-1875) and others don’t?

Friend Chides: The National Association was an authentic Major League, since it was the maximum baseball. Some avoid going into that story, because it is difficult to work on it, due to its remoteness. But many of us historians start in 1871. We think that’s the right thing to do.

Hector Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, asks: “Can you elaborate more on the history of when Major League Baseball players had to wash their uniforms? I heard it from you in one of the podcasts you did for ‘Ultimas Noticias’. How’s that going today?”

Friend Jeity: Until the end of the 19th century, every big leaguer was obliged to wash, or have his uniform washed. Now, in each clubhouse there are washing machines, in which, on behalf of the local club, those of the home club and the visitor clean.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks: “What is more difficult, being a manager in the Major Leagues or in winter ball; And who has been the best manager in professional baseball in Venezuela?

Amigo Lucho: It is much more difficult to direct in the Majors. And the best in Venezuela has been Regino Otero, who won seven championships, industrial three, Leones four.

Sinecio Rebolledo, from Caracas, asks: “Why didn’t you mention Marco Antonio (Musiú) de la Cavalerie, or Gonzalo López Silvero, among the best narrators in Spanish-speaking baseball?”

Amigo Necho: They asked me to mention only those who I consider “the best”.

Carlos González, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why don’t young Major League baseball players go to compulsory military service anymore?”

Friend Chalo: Every 18-year-old American must register for military service. Now, he will only be called in case of war or some other emergency.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Primera de las Grandes Ligas

“Si compartes tu conocimiento, logras la inmortalidad. Por eso, los maestros y los profesores son todos inmortales”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Florday Vizcarra, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué razón, según usted mismo publicó, no votó por Amanda Dudamel?”.

Amiga Yayay: Porque no tiene méritos suficientes para ser elevada al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Alcides Revilla, de Paraguaná, pregunta: ¿Por qué algunos historiadores le cuentan a Adrián (Cap) Anson sus números en la National Association (1871-1875) y otros no?”.

Amigo Chides: La National Association fue una auténtica Liga Grande, ya que era el máximo beisbol. Algunos evitan entrar en esa historia, porque es difícil trabajarla, debido a lo remoto. Pero muchos de los historiadores comenzamos en 1871. Creemos que es lo correcto.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta: “¿Puedes profundizar más sobre la historia de cuando los peloteros de Grandes Ligas tenían que lavar sus uniformes? Te lo oí en uno de los podcasts que hacías para ‘Últimas Noticias’. ¿Cómo va eso hoy día?”.

Amigo Jeity: Hasta fines del Siglo XIX cada bigleaguer estaba obligado a lavar, o hacer lavar, el uniforme. Ahora, en cada clubhouse hay máquinas lavadoras, en las cuales, por cuenta del club local, asean los del club de casa y del visitante.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta: “¿Qué es más difícil, ser mánager en Grandes Ligas o en la pelota invernal; y quién ha sido el mejor mánager en la pelota profesional de Venezuela?.

Amigo Lucho: Es mucho más difícil dirigir en las Mayores. Y el mejor en Venezuela ha sido Regino Otero, quien ganó siete campeonatos, industriales tres, Leones cuatro.

Sinecio Rebolledo, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué no mencionó entre los mejores narradores del beisbol de habla hispana a Marco Antonio (Musiú) de la Cavalerie, ni a Gonzalo López Silvero?”.

Amigo Necho: Me pidieron mencionar sólo a quienes yo considero “los mejores”.

Carlos González, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué los jóvenes peloteros de Grandes Ligas ya no van al servicio militar obligatorio?”.

Amigo Chalo: Todo joven estadounidense de 18 años debe inscribirse para servicio militar. Ahora, sólo será llamado en caso de guerra o alguna otra emergencia.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

