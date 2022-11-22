First World Cup HUGE Upset. Saudi Arabia 2 Argentina 1

This was not supposed to happen. Argentina, one of the top soccer teams in the planet was not supposed to lose to Saudi Arabia considered less than a top competitive team in the world scale.
This was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s year in the world cup, but just as in the baseball post season, this must be the year of the underdog.
Read the comments circulating on social media in this NY Times link:
Biggest upset in World Cup history?
