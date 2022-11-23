Flood was a hero, but not the first free agent – Flood fue un héroe, pero no el primer agente libre

“When the problem is to go to the bathroom urgently, green guavas are useless”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Wednesday, Mail Day.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, opines: “What happens in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, with the so-called perreo, is shameful, painful and greatly damages the show.”

Amigo PeEle: Fashion culture is ordinary, rude, dangerous, evil, disgusting, reggaeton. I hope the fad ends soon.

Orlando’s Rafael Avila asks: “Can Curt Flood be considered the first free agent in the Major Leagues and also the one who paved the way for multi-million dollar contracts?”

Friend Rafa: Flood, one of the best centerfielders and fine hitter, turned out to be a hero, because he sacrificed his career, refusing to accept that the Cardinals traded him to the Phillies, in October 1969. Thus he ended the reserve clause, against which the big leaguers had fought since 1880, when John Montgomery Ward.

Oh, but Flood wasn’t the first free agent, nor was he involved in the multi-million dollar contracts.

The first free agent was, six years later, in 1975, the pitcher Andy Messersmith, declared thus by the arbitration judge, Peter Seitz. Another pitcher, Dave McNally of the Orioles, also became a free agent soon after. And the first player with fees close to a million was Pete Rose, when in 1979, at the age of 38, the Phillies paid him $905,500 per season.

Ricardo Brianson, from Hermosillo, asks: “What do the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame get, who are elevated to those niches?”

Friend Chardo: Nothing less than the immense honors of being considered baseball immortals.

Seattle’s Robin Scott asks, “Who was the youngest MVP winner in the majors?”

Amigo Bino: Vida Blue, from the Athletics, when in 1971 he was 22 years old. He also earned the Cy Young that year, going 24-8, 1.82, including 28 complete games and eight shutouts.

Januario Miranda, from Maracaibo, asks: “What were the names of those two brothers from the first professional team, the Cincinnati Reds Sox?”

Friend Jano: It happened in 1869. Henry, the manager and organizer of the roster, and George, shortstop and the best player of the time.

Flood fue un héroe, pero no el primer agente libre

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es miércoles, Día del Correo.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, opina: “Lo que ocurre en Dominicana y Venezuela, con el llamado perreo es vergonzoso, penoso y daña mucho el espectáculo”.

Amigo PeEle: La cultura de moda es ordinaria, de mala educación, peligrosa, maligna, repugnante, reggaetonera. Ojalá pase pronto.

Rafael Ávila, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Puede considerarse a Curt Flood el primer agente libre en Grandes Ligas y también quien abrió el paso a los contratos multimillonarios?”.

Amigo Rafa: Flood, uno de los mejores centerfielders y fino bateador, resultó ser un héroe, porque sacrificó su carrera, al negarse a aceptar que los Cardenales lo cambiaran a los Phillies, en octubre de 1969. Así acabó con la cláusula de reserva, contra la cual habían luchado los bigleaguers desde 1880, cuando John Montgómery Ward.

Ah, pero no fue Flood el primer agente libre, ni tuvo qué ver con los contratos multimillonarios.

El primer agente libre fue, seis años después, en 1975, el lanzador Andy Messersmith, declarado así por el juez de arbitraje, Peter Seitz. En seguida también se hizo agente libre otro pitcher, Dave McNally, de los Orioles. Y el primer pelotero con honorarios cercanos a un millón, fue Pete Rose, cuando en 1979, a los 38 años de edad, los Phillies le pagaron 905 mil 500 dólares por temporada.

Ricardo Brianson, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Qué reciben del Hall de Fama de Cooperstown y del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano, quienes son elevados a esos nichos?”.

Amigo Chardo: Nada menos que los inmensos honores de ser considerados inmortales del beisbol.

Robin Scott, de Seattle, pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el más joven ganador de un título de Más Valioso en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Bino: Vida Blue, de los Atléticos, cuando en 1971 estaba en sus 22 años de edad. También obtuvo el Cy Young ese año, con 24-8, 1.82, incluso 28 juegos completos y ocho blanqueadas.

Januario Miranda, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuáles eran los nombres de aquellos dos hermanos del primer equipo profesional, los Cincinnati Reds Stockings?”.

Amigo Jano: Ocurrió en 1869. Henrry, el mánager y organizador del róster, y George, shortstop y el mejor pelotero de la época.

