For a hundred million they will sue the Dodgers – Por cien millones van a demandar a los Dodgers

“Love and jealousy are twin brothers”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).-: Which of the two cases will last longer, that of Carlos Correa-Mets or that of Trevor Bauer-Dodgers?

Who knows, but both seem endless!

By the way, it seems to me that the pitchers in Los Angeles are contaminated with some evil that makes them batterers of women.

I mean, because I remember that scandal involving the Mexican Julio Urías, when in May 2019 he was removed from the roster accused of domestic violence.

And now Trevor Bauer has not pitched or charged since June 2021, due to police difficulties, accused of assaulting, not a woman, two, on different dates and while he was having sex with them. He was suspended for 324 games, until an arbitrator cut that down to 194.

A millionaire young man, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday on Tuesday the 17th, damages the beauty of the sexual act with impromptu boxing sessions. Bauer said yesterday that the Dodgers have misled him. He refers to the decisions placed on his assignment, for which he automatically remains on waivers. That transforms the economic issue, because if he is finally released, the team is obliged to pay him only 22 million 500 thousand dollars, of the 35 million 333 thousand 334 of the contract.

The pitcher affirms that, “after two weeks of conversations about my return to the Dodgers, I sat down Friday in Arizona with representatives of the organization, who told me they wanted me to pitch with them this year. And the next day everything is different, I’m on waivers.

Bauer has not confirmed it, but Californian baseball sources said that he has been since Saturday, in consultation with a Los Angeles law firm, because he wants to sue the Dodgers for 100 million dollars, accusing them of damages, both moral and economically.

The Los Angeles Times published: “After careful consideration, we have decided that he is no longer a part of our organization,” the Dodgers said.

At the last minute, it circulated in the journalistic environment that the Giants and the Mets are interested in Trevor Bauer.

The Dodgers-Bauer deal ended anyway this year. And apart from those fees for 2023, the pitcher has earned $85,733,130 in his 10 seasons as a bigleaguer. Bauer has a record of 83-69, 3.79; 1,116 strikeouts in 1,297, 2 innings; and he’s pitched before for the Diamondbacks, Indians and Reds.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Por cien millones van a demandar a los Dodgers

“El amor y los celos son hermanos gemelos”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).-: ¿Cuál de los dos casos va a ser de mayor duración, el de Carlos Correa-Mets o el de Trevor Bauer-Dodgers?

¡Vaya usted a saber, pero ambos parecen sin final!

Por cierto, me da la impresión de que los lanzadores en Los Ángeles se contaminan con algún mal que los convierte en agresores de mujeres.

Digo, porque recuerdo aquel escándalo del mexicano Julio Urías, cuando en mayo del 2019 fue sacado del róster acusado de violencia doméstica.

Y ahora Trevor Bauer no lanza ni cobra desde junio de 2021, por las dificultades policiales, acusado de agredir, no a una mujer, sido a dos, en fechas diferentes y mientras tenía sexo con ellas. Fue suspendido por 324 juegos, hasta que un árbitro redujo eso a 194.

Un mozo millonario, quien celebrará sus 32 el martes 17, daña la belleza del acto sexual con improvisadas sesiones de boxeo.

Bauer dijo ayer que los Dodgers lo han engañado. Se refiere a la operación que lo ubica en asignación, por lo que automáticamente queda en waivers. Eso transforma el asunto económico, porque si finalmente queda libre, el equipo está obligado a pagarle solamente 22 millones 500 mil dólares, de los 35 millones 333 mil 334 del contrato.

Afirma el pitcher que, “después de dos semanas de conversaciones acerca de mi regreso a los Dodgers, me senté el viernes en Arizona con representantes de la organización, quienes me dijeron querer que lanzara con ellos este año. Y al día siguiente todo es diferente, estoy en waivers”.

Bauer no lo ha confirmado, pero fuentes del beisbol californiano dijeron que él está desde ayer sábado, en consulta con un bufete de abogados de Los Ángeles, porque quiere demandar a los Dodgers por 100 millones de dólares, acusándolos de daños y perjuicios, tanto morales como económicos.

“Los Ángeles Times” publicó: “Tras una cuidadosa consideración, hemos decidido que ya no sea parte de nuestra organización”, dijeron los Dodgers.

A última hora circuló en el ambiente periodístico que los Gigantes y los Mets tienen interés en Trevor Bauer.

La negociación Dodgers-Bauer terminaba de todas maneras este año. Y aparte de esos honorarios para 2023, el lanzador ha cobrado en sus 10 temporadas de bigleaguer, 85 millones 733 mil 130 dólares.

Bauer tiene record de 83-69, 3.79; mil 116 strikeouts en mil 297, 2 innings; y lanzó antes para Diamondbacks, Indios y Rojos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

