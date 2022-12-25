For Jesus Christ, hero and savior – Para Jesucristo, héroe y salvado

Jesus Christ…: As a Christmas gift I ask you for the truth of your life”…

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – My dear child made man…: I believe in God and in your wisdom, in your brain ahead of the time of that first century. And I would like to believe all the wonders that have been told and written about you. But I don’t believe them, because instead of the Son of God, you should have been the greatest magician in history.

Your mother, Virgin Mary, despite having given birth to you, walking on the sea, turning the rain into loaves, “Lazaro Get Up and Go” and resurrecting after three days, are extraordinary legends, but impossible to believe if one knows what is possible and the impossible, and if you are an average citizen in terms of education today, XXI century.

But such inventions were opportune, because they were needed then to help you save humanity, even after being crucified and dead. Yes, I do believe that you were tortured and sacrificed. You were a hero. I am so sorry.

And if you did not come to this world sailing on celestial charms as they lie, you had more merits. Being the Son of God (hadn’t we agreed that we are all children of God?), well, being the Son of God, with that miraculous help, we would have much less to recognize you.

They say nothing about the games in your childhood. I am very sorry that you did not know the grandparents religious rites of baseball, created by the Egyptians three thousand years before you were born, as a tribute to the God Osiris.

I think you would play something, as children of all generations have played. But that did not interest those who wrote your life, mediocre historians for this time.

Nor did they say about your activities as a man, as a lover, which must have been abundant and glorious because you were a beautiful and famous man. I dare to imagine that your relations with María Magdalena were much more in bed than the very white, free of sex, proclaimed by your historians.

The Catholic Church, its doctrine, its rites, were needed in your time and are needed now. But we must modernize, catch up, explain why they lied if lying is a sin, and stop lying to the faithful today.

I beg Pope Francis to update and modernize the Catholic Church, starting with the correction and modernization of its own history… Lying is sinning.

I believe in you, as a hero and savior of humanity.

Juan Vene.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Para Jesucristo, héroe y salvado

Jesucristo…: Como regalo de Navidad te pido la verdad de tu vida”…

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido niño hecho hombre…: Creo en Dios y en tu sabiduría, en tu cerebro adelantado a la época de aquel siglo I. Y quisiera creer todas las maravillas que cuentan y han escrito acerca de tí. Pero no las creo, porque, en vez del Hijo de Dios, tendrías que haber sido el más grande de los magos en la historia.

Tu madre María vírgen, no obstante haberte parido a tí, caminar sobre el mar, convertir la lluvia en panes, “Lázaro Levántate y Anda” y resucitar a los tres días, son extraordinarias leyendas, pero imposibles de creer si uno conoce lo posible y lo imposible, y si se es un ciudadano medio en cuanto a la educación de hoy día, siglo XXI.

Pero fueron oportunos tales inventos, porque hacían falta entonces para ayudarte a salvar a la humanidad, incluso después de crucificado y muerto. Sí, si creo que te torturaron y te sacrificaron. Fuiste un héroe. Lo siento mucho.

Y si no viniste a este mundo navegando sobre encantos celestiales como mienten, tuviste más méritos. Siendo El Hijo de Dios (¿no habíamos quedado en que todos somos hijos de Dios?), pues, siendo El Hijo de Dios, con esa milagrosa ayuda, tendríamos mucho menos qué reconocerte.

Nada dicen de los juegos en tu infancia. Siento mucho que no conocieras los ritos religiosos abuelos del beisbol, creados por los egipcios tres mil años antes de tú nacer, como homenaje al Dios Osiris.

Creo que algo jugarías, como hemos jugado los niños de todas las generaciones. Pero eso no interesó a quienes escribieron tu vida, historiadores mediocres para esta época.

Como tampoco dijeron de tus actividades como hombre, como amante, las cuales debieron ser abundantes y gloriosas porque eras un hombre bello y famoso. Me atrevo a imaginar que tus relaciones con María Magdalena eran mucho más de cama que las muy blancas, libres de sexo, pregonadas por tus historiadores.

La Iglesia Católica, su doctrina, sus ritos, hacían falta en tu época y hacen falta ahora. Pero debemos modernizarnos, ponernos al día, explicar por qué se mentía si mentir es pecado, y dejar de mentirle a los fieles de hoy.

Suplico al Papa Francisco actualizar y modernizar la Iglesia católica, comenzando por la corrección y la modernización de su propia historia… Mentir es pecar.

Creo en tí, como héroe y salvador de la humanidad.

Juan Vené.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

