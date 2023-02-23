Fork ball ghost brought from Japan – Fork ball fantasma traído desde Japón

“I believe in friendship as the most sublime invention of humanity”… Aquiles Nazoa.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: There have been three Big Leaguers who have stolen at least one base in each of four decades. Do you remember who they were?

The Answer: Rickey Henderson and Tim Raines, 1970, 1980, 1990, plus 2000; and Ted Williams between 1939 and 1960.

Amazing fork ball. His record in Japan, after 11 seasons, was 104-51, 2.42. And in practice at Port St.Lucie he just struck out twice, none other than Pete Alonso. This is the new Japanese in the Mets’ rotation, the 30-year-old right-hander, Kodai Senga.

“That pitch is unhittable,” Alonso told reporters, “it’s what we call a ghost pitch, tremendous pitching.

Senga was signed by the Flushing team in December for five years, for 75 million and when questioned about his fork ball, he said:

“Of course, it is the pitch that helped me in Japan to win more than two games for every loss.

By the way, Mets have armed a gigantic show with the presentation of the so-called King of Bachata, Romeo Santos. They’re going to present it at Citi Field on June 8th.

“A friend is someone who knows you well and yet loves you”… Ebert Hubbert

“Even if you feel one day that everything was lost without meaning, there will always be an ‘I love you’, there will always be a friend… Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Dominican prospect. The quisqueyan, 19-year-old Eury Pérez, a right-handed pitcher, is considered the best of that position among the Marlins’ prospects. In 155 innings pitched, he posted a 2.96 ERA, already throws a 100-mile fastball and commands a changeup to perfection. They have invited him to training, at Marlins Way, here in Miami.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was eating in a restaurant with his wife, when a lady at another table showed signs of choking because of some food that got into her digestive system.

What Schneider did was get up, crying: “Calm down, calm down!” He immediately subjected the woman to the procedure known as the “Heimlich Maneuver.” And immediately the person was able to breathe. The atmosphere returned to normal, except that all the diners, waiters and other employees of the place, cheered the happy manager.

“One of the blessings of good friends is that you can afford to be stupid with them”… Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————–

Fork ball fantasma traído desde Japón

“Creo en la amistad como el invento más sublime de la humanidad”… Aquiles Nazoa.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Ha habido tres bigleaguers que han robado al menos una base en cada una de cuatro décadas. ¿Recuerdas quiénes han sido?

La Respuesta: Rickey Hénderson y Tim Raines, 1970, 1980, 1990, más 2000; y Ted Williams entre 1939 y 1960.

Asombroso fork ball. Su record en Japón, dspués de 11 temporadas, quedó en 104-51, 2.42. Y en los entrenamientos de Port St.Lucie acaba de dejar strikeout dos veces, nada menos que a Pete Alonso. Se trata del nuevo japonés en la rotación de los Mets, el derecho de 30 años, Kodai Senga.

“Ese lanzamiento es imbateable”, dijo Alonso ante los reporteros, “es lo que llamamos un ghost pitch (lanzamiento fantasma), tremendo pitcheo.

Senga fue firmado por el equipo de Flushing en diciembre para cinco años, por 75 millones y al ser interrogado sobre su fork ball, dijo:

“Desde luego, es el lanzamiento que me ayudó

en Japón a ganar más de dos juegos por cada derrota”.

Por cierto, Mets tienen armada una grisapa gigantesca con la presentación del llamado, Rey de la Bachata, Romeo Santos. Lo van a presentar en Citi Field, el ocho de junio.

“Amigo es quien te conoce bien y, sin embargo, te quiere”… Ebert Hubbert

“Aunque sientas un día que todo se perdió sin sentido, siempre habrá un ‘te quiero’, siempre habrá un amigo… Ralph Waldo Émerson.

Prospectazo dominicano. El quisqueyano, Eury Pérez de 19 años, pitcher derecho, es considerado el mejor de esa posición entre los prospectos de los Marlins. En 155 innings lanzados, dejó efectividad de 2.96, tira ya la recta a 100 millas y domina un cambio a la perfección. Lo han invitado a los entrenamientos, en Marlins Way, aquí en Miami.

El manager de los Blue Jays, John Schneider, comía en un restaurant con su esposa, cuando una dama, en otra mesa, daba muestras de asfixia, por algún alimento atravesado en su aparato digestivo.

Lo que hizo Schneider, fue levantarse, clamando: “¡calma, calma!”. Inmediatamente sometió a la mujer al procedimiento conocido como “Heimlich Maneuver”. Y en seguida la persona pudo respirar. El ambiente volvió a la normalidad, excepto que todos los comensales, mesoneros y otros empleados del lugar, ovacionaban al feliz mánager.

“Una de las bendiciones de los buenos amigos, es que puedas permitirte ser estúpido con ellos”… Ralph Waldo Émerson.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

