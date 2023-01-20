Four more teams will play in MLB – Cuatro equipos más van a jugar en MLB

Message for us to clean our tongue and letters.

“The dirty word that dirty the tongue ends up dirtying the spirit. Whoever talks like a jerk ends up thinking like a jerk and acting like a jerk. There is a close and indissoluble relationship between words, thought and action”… Arturo Uslar Pietri.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that there will be expansion in Major League Baseball soon. Four cities are said to be ready to present, each one, an appropriate stadium for the case.

Those are, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Nashville and Portland. Two teams per League, but they have not decided which will remain in the National and which in the American.

The Athletics and Rays are also expected to move. And there are two more cities that have requested teams, Montreal and San Antonio.

The more dough, the more dough.

Chapman At Home

Cuban Aroldis Chapman will celebrate his 35th birthday on February 28, and he was about to sign with the Marlins yesterday, after being released from the Yankees. In 13 seasons with the Reds and Yankees, he has saved 315 games, averaging 24, plus 44 wins, 35 losses and a 2.48 ERA.

If he ends up on the Miami team’s roster, Aroldis would be at home, since he lives here, in Miami.

“We grandparents no longer have the opportunity to talk to our grandchildren, because they are very busy with the tablet and with their cell phones”… Joseph McKadew.-

Big Leaguer and Doctor

The Dominican from the capital, Pedro (El Toro) Álvarez, who was a third baseman in the Major Leagues until 2018 with the Pirates and Orioles, has become a tremendous example. He has graduated as a doctor from Vanderbilt University, at the age of 35.

During his nine seasons, he hit 236, 162 home runs, 472 RBIs. “I always had in my plans that if I retired young from baseball, I would study medicine,” said Pedro.

10 That Should Be Inside

Major League Baseball considers that there are 10 who were figures in the Major Leagues and deserve to be in the Hall of Fame without having achieved the necessary votes (75%). The list, published yesterday is this: David Cone, Keith Hernández, Kenny Lofton, Dave Stieb, , Kevin Brown, Lou Whitaker, Dwight Evans, Albert Belle, Jim Edmonds, Bobby Grich. David Concepción deserves it more than eight of these, but here too he was left out.

“My wife went to the hairdresser’ to dye some highlights,’ and she didn’t do anything because at her age, that was going to be a storm”… Pacomio.-

Cuatro equipos más van a jugar en MLB

Mensaje para que nos limpiemos la lengua y las letras.

“La palabra sucia que ensucia la lengua termina por ensuciar el espíritu. Quien habla como un patán termina por pensar como un patán y obrar como un patán. Hay una estrecha e indisoluble relación entre las palabras, el pensamiento y la acción”… Arturo Uslar Pietri.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El comisionado, Rob Manfred, anunció que pronto habrá expansión de las dos Ligas Grandes. Cuatro ciudades se dicen listas para presentar, cada una, un estadio apropiado para el caso.

Esas son, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Nashville y Portland. Dos sedes por Liga, pero no han decidido cuáles quedarán en la Nacional y cuáles en la Americana.

Igualmente se espera que Atléticos y Rays se muden. Y hay dos urbes más que han pedido equipos, Montreal y San Antonio.

Mientras más masa, más masamorra.

Chapman en su casa

El cubano Aroldis Chapman, celebrará sus 35

el 28 de febrero, y estaba ayer por firmar con los Marlins, tras quedar libre de los Yankees. En 13 temporadas con Rojos y Yankees, ha salvado 315 juegos, promedio de 24, más 44 victorias, 35 derrotas y efectividad de 2.48.

De terminar en el róster del equipo miamiense, Aroldis estaría en casa, ya que vive aquí, en Miami.

“Ya los abuelos no tenemos oportunidad de hablar con nuestros nietos, porque ellos están muy ocupados con la tabla y con sus celulares”… Joseph McKadew.-

Bigleaguer y médico

El quisqueyano capitaleño, Pedro (El Toro) Álvarez, quien fuera tercera base en Grandes Ligas hasta 2018 con Piratas y Orioles, se ha convertido en un tremendo ejemplo. Se ha graduado de médico en la Vanderbilt University, a los 35 años de edad

Durante sus nueve temporadas, bateó para 236, 162 jonrones, 472 remolcadas.

“Siempre tuve en mis planes que si me retiraba joven del beisbol, estudiaría medicina” dijo Pedro.

10 que deberían estar dentro

Major League Baseball considera que llegan a 10 quienes fueron figuras en Grandes Ligas y merecen estar en el Hall de la Fama sin haber logrado los votos necesarios (75%). La lista, publicada ayer es ésta: David Cone, Keith Hernández, Kenny Lofton, Dave Stieb, , Kevin Brown, Lou Whitaker, Dwight Evans, Albert Belle, Jim Edmonds, Bobby Grich. Y David Concepción lo merece más que ocho de éstos. Pero también aquí lo dejaron fuera.

“Mi esposa fue a la peluquería ‘para teñirse unos rayitos’, y no le hicieron nada porque a su edad, eso iba a ser una tempestad”… Pacomio.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

