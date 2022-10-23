FOX SPORTS BECOMES EXCLUSIVE U.S. HOME TO 2023 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

All Tournament Games to Air Across FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes

and Tubi in English and Spanish

Global Tournament with Teams Representing the United States, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada, Japan & More

Begins Tuesday, March 7

LOS ANGELES – Just days away from broadcasting its 25th World Series, FOX Sports announces an exclusive, multi-platform deal to deliver the 2023 World Baseball Classic to fans in the U.S. The global tournament begins on Tuesday, March 7 from stadiums in Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

“The World Baseball Classic is baseball’s premier international tournament, drawing some of the most exciting players in the world, and with FOX Sports’ longtime commitment to baseball, we’re thrilled to add this best-in-class event to our roster in 2023,” said Mark Silverman, FOX Sports President and COO. “We’ll work with our great partners at MLB to deliver an exciting package for viewers across all of our platforms.”

Multi-Platform Highlights:

Number of Games: Exclusive coverage of all 47 tournament games across FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Tubi, and the FOX Sports app in the U.S.

First Game: Tuesday, March 7 – Cuba vs. Netherlands at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium (FS1/FOX Deportes)

– Cuba vs. Netherlands at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium (FS1/FOX Deportes) First Team USA Game: Saturday, March 11 – Great Britain vs. USA at Chase Field (FOX)

Saturday, March 11 – Great Britain vs. USA at Chase Field (FOX) Championship Game: Tuesday, March 21 from loanDepot park (FS1/FOX Deportes)

from loanDepot park (FS1/FOX Deportes) Rights Included: TV Everywhere, Digital/Social Game Highlights

Game Locations: Tokyo Dome (Japan), Taichung Intercontinental Stadium (Taiwan), Chase Field (Phoenix) and loanDepot park (Miami)

“As players and fans alike can attest, the World Baseball Classic showcases the international appeal and passion for the game like no other event, and we are all eagerly anticipating its return this March,” said Noah Garden, Major League Baseball’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The World Baseball Classic is a perfect fit for our partners at FOX Sports, as they are uniquely positioned to deliver this one-of-a-kind event to baseball fans throughout the U.S.”

Players that have indicated their intent to play in the World Baseball Classic include Pete Alonso, Tim Anderson, Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Julio Urías, Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, Mike Trout and Vladmir Guerrero Jr.

Managed by 2009 WBC player Mark DeRosa, the coaching staff includes of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (hitting coach) and five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte (pitching coach). Jerry Manuel (bench coach), Lou Collier (first base coach), Dino Ebel (third base coach) and Dave Righetti (bullpen coach) round out the staff.