Fracture of a Pirate and fight with M.Blancas – Fractura de un Pirata y pelea con M.Blancas

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

Ricardo Espinoza, from Culiacán, asks…: “Why is the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and not in a major city, like New York, Boston, Los Angeles or Atlanta?”

Friend Chardo…: Cooperstown has always been a city of importance. A small town, but always very productive.

In 1907, for the interests of his incipient baseball articles industry, Albert Goodwill Spalding lied, when assuring that in 1839, General Abner Doubleday had invented baseball in Cooperstown. 13 years later, the local Chamber of Commerce was wrong, because the wealth of the area, which had made it important, had been the hop flower, and due to Prohibition (1920-1833), that product was no longer sold, since they did not brew beer. The hops are what give body and flavor to that drink.

They rightly thought that calling themselves the headquarters of the invention of baseball, they didn’t care if it was true or not, would popularize the city, they would receive a lot of tourism, it would be great business. They decreed the construction of the museum, inaugurated in 1939, but, since 1936, figures were chosen to be elevated, while almost everyone believed that Doubleday and Cooperstown were the absolute truth.

Vladimir Félix, from San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican, asks: “Why were the Pirates and White Sox going to fight on Sunday over the fracture of Oneil Cruz, if it happened in a simple play?

Friend Vladi: Cruz, that terrific 24-year-old Nizao native prospect, in his second season, collided with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala trying to reach home on a slow grounder to third, which Yoel Moncada picked up. and made a good shot. But Cruz runs very well and was already reaching the pentagon along with the ball, which is why the crash occurred.

Apparently, most saw it as a normal play. All was at peace. Until someone made it clear that Zavala blocked Oneil’s space to enter the rubber. That was when the threat of a brawl broke out, which, fortunately, managers and coaches managed to appease.

Cruz suffered a left ankle injury, for which he will be sidelined for more than half a season.

—————Español—————

Fractura de un Pirata y pelea con M.Blancas

“Tengo un amigo tan educado, tan informado, tan estudiado, que es capaz de fastidiarte hablándote sobre miles de motivos”… Dick Secades.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

Ricardo Espinoza, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Por qué el Hall de la Fama está en Cooperstown y no en una ciudad importante, como Nueva York, Boston, Los Ángeles o Atlanta?”.

Amigo Chardo…: Cooperstown ha sido siempre ciudad de importancia. Una pequeña ciudad, pero siempre muy productiva.

En 1907, por intereses de su insipiente industria de artículos para el beisbol, Albert Goodwill Spalding mintió, al asegurar que en 1839, el general Abner Doubleday, había inventado el beisbol en Cooperstown. 13 años después, la Cámara de Comercio local estaba mal, porque la riqueza del área, lo que la había hecho importante, había sido la flor del lúpulo, y por la Ley Seca (1920-1833), ya no se vendía ese producto, ya que no fabricaban cerveza. El lúpulo es lo que da cuerpo y sabor a esa bebida.

Pensaron, con razón, que decirse la sede del invento del beisbol, no les importaba si era cierto o no, popularizaría la ciudad, recibirían mucho turismo, sería gran negocio. Decretaron la construcción del museo, inaugurado en 1939, pero, desde 1936, se eligieron figuras para ser elevadas, mientras casi todos creían que lo de Doubleday y Cooperstown era verdad absoluta.

Vladimir Félix, de San Francisco de Macorís, Dominicana, pregunta: “¿ Por qué iban a pelearse Piratas y Medias Blancas el domingo por la fractura de Oneil Cruz, si ocurrió en una simple jugada?.

Amigo Vladi: Cruz, ese tremendo prospecto nativo de Nizao, de 24 años, en su segunda temporada, chocó con el cátcher de los Medias Blancas, Seby Zavala, cuando intentaba llegar a home, mediante roletazo lento a tercera, que Yoel Moncada, recogió e hizo un buen tiro. Pero Cruz corre muy bien y ya estaba llegando al pentágono junto con la pelota, por lo que se produjo el choque.

Aparentemente, la mayoría lo vio como una jugada normal. Todo estaba en paz. Hasta que alguien hizo ver que Zavala le trancó, a la mala, a Oneil, el espacio para entrar a la goma. Ahí fue cuando estalló la amenaza de reyerta, que afortunadamente, lograron apaciguar mánagers y coaches.

Cruz sufrió lesión del tobillo izquierdo, por lo que pasará fuera de juego más de media campaña.

