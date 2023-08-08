Framber Valdez throws no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win over Guardians on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Valdez was a finalist for the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award - Image Credit: Houston Astros/MLB

The following press release was published on MLB.com on Monday, August 7th — Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros named American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet

On the heels of his no-hitter, left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros has been selected the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.

Valdez earned his first career selection and is the second Astros player to take home weekly honors this season, joining outfielder Chas McCormick who won on July 17th. He is the first Houston pitcher to win the award since Gerrit Cole on September 30, 2019.

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros (framber_valdez_pinales\)

The 29-year-old tossed the 16 th no-hitter in Astros franchise history on Tuesday, tossing 9.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. It was the 12 th no-hitter in franchise history by a single pitcher and first since his former and current teammate Justin Verlander on September 1, 2019.

The two-time All-Star became the first Astros southpaw to toss a no-hitter and his 93 pitches (with 65 strikes) were the third-lowest total in a no-hitter since pitch tracking began in 1988, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Houston has thrown five no-hitters since 2019, including a combined effort in the 2022 World Series, marking the most ever by any team over a five-year span in MLB history, per the Astros.

There have been three no-hitters tossed this season, including Domingo Germán’s perfect game for the New York Yankees on June 28th and a combined no-hitter by Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange of the Detroit Tigers on July 8th.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included first baseman/designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle (.560, 6 RBI, 4 2B, 4 BB, 5 R, .720 SLG, .581 OBP) and starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.77 ERA, 2 GS, 13.0 IP, 14 SO), who earned his 100th career win on Saturday, of the Baltimore Orioles; outfielder Adolis García (.421, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 5 BB, 9 R, 1.105 SLG, .542 OBP), starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 GS, 11.2 IP, 15 SO) and infielder Marcus Semien (.409, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 4 BB, 9 R, .909 SLG, .500 OBP) of the Texas Rangers; infielder Gleyber Torres (.462, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 7 R, 1 SB, .808 SLG, .533 OBP) of the Yankees; catcher Ryan Jeffers (.429, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 4 R, 1.214 SLG) of the Minnesota Twins; infielder Bobby Witt Jr. (.381, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, .714 SLG) of the Kansas City Royals; infielder/designated hitter Brandon Belt (.381, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 7 R, .810 SLG, .519 OBP) of the Toronto Blue Jays; outfielder Julio Rodríguez (.345, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 5 R) of the Seattle Mariners; and Valdez’s rotation-mate J.P. France (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 2 G, 1 GS, 10.1 IP, 10 SO) of the Astros.

