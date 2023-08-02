Framber Valdez records NO-NO in H-Town

Framber Valdez throws no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win over Guardians on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Valdez was a finalist for the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award - Image Credit: Houston Astros/MLB

A NO-NO IN H-TOWN! On Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, Astros left-hander Framber Valdez made history by throwing a no-hitter, or as many call it, a NO-NO!

Framber Valdez is the first lefty in @Astros history to throw a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/8uspLTGXS0 — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

The 29-year-old, of Palenque, Dominican Republic, threw the 16th no-hitter in Astros franchise history and is the first-ever southpaw to accomplish the feat.

“I feel great, thanks to God,” Valdez said through a team-interpreter following the 2-0 win over Cleveland. “Thanks to my catcher. My team, who did a great job. I was very grateful for this.”

Valdez is the ninth Dominican-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter/perfect game in MLB history. Provided below is the full list with each of their respective birthplaces, dates of no-hitter/perfect game and more — courtesy of Héctor Gómez of Z101digital.

Juan Marichal — Laguna Verde, D.R.

(SF) vs Houston, on June 15, 1963

Ramón Martínez — Santo Domingo, D.R.

(LAD) vs Marlins, on July 14, 1995

José Jiménez — San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.

(STL) vs Arizona, on June 25, 1999

Ubaldo Jiménez — Nagua, D.R.

(COL) vs Atlanta, on April 17, 2010

Francisco Liriano — San Cristobal, D.R.

(MIN) vs White Sox, on May 3, 2011

Ervin Santana — San Cristobal, D.R.

(LAA) vs Cleveland, on July 27, 2011

Édinson Vólquez — Barahona, D.R.

(MIA) vs Arizona, on June 3, 2017

Domingo Germán — San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.

(NYY) vs Oakland, on June 28, 2023

Framber Valdez — Palenque, D.R.

(HOU) vs. Cleveland on August 1, 2023

Back to Tuesday evening: Valdez was actually able to go 27 up, and 27 down — facing a minimum of 27 batters with seven strikeouts and a walk. To zone in on his performance, in the visiting half of the fifth, Valdez surrendered a lead-off walk to Oscar Gonzalez, which was followed up with a David Fry pop-fly, and ground-ball double-play off-the-bat of Will Brennan to end the inning.

About the ninth inning, Valdez said: “I felt good. When I went out there, I went out there with confidence, and confidence in my team. This is a united team. This is a great team.”

All together, the two-time All-Star finished off his outing on just 93 pitches, 65 for strikes — the least amount of pitches thrown in a no-hitter/perfect game since Yankees’ David Cone, who threw 88 pitches against the Montreal Expos on July 18, 1999.

“The biggest thing is just all about the focus,” Valdez said about his low pitch-count. “Just learn how to pitch hard, and focus with the combination of (Martín) Maldonado here.”

Framber Valdez grew up in the Dominican Republic. Houston Astros scouts discovered him throwing pitches in the dark — using car headlights to see. They signed him for $10,000. Tonight, Valdez just became the first lefty in Astros history to throw a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/lv91tOLDK3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 2, 2023

His mindset on-the-mound and in life: “You know, just focus. Focus and sacrifice. A lot of hard work on-the-field, and a lot of hard work on myself.”

Astros React to Valdez’ NO-NO!

“It’s a wonderful day,” manager Dusty Baker said. “(Valdez) started out with a bang. He had his breaking ball from the very beginning … and you could tell he was on and he stayed on.”

“He was straight business from the moment he walked out there,” Maldonado said. “Just Framber being Framber.”

No pitcher in the 21st century has fired a no-hitter in fewer pitches than Framber Valdez did tonight. 👏 (MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/qRYXZUXHUJ — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

Overall, What A Day In H-Town!

Prior to Valdez’ No-No on Tuesday evening, with less than four hours until the end of MLB’s Trade Deadline at 6:00 pm ET, the Astros made a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets, headlined by the three-time Cy Young award winner, and two-time World Series champion, Justin Verlander. The trade package featured the future Cooperstown Hall of Famer Verlander returning back to Houston with money considerations in exchange for the Astros No. 1 and No. 4 ranked prospects: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.

Ultimately, Houston has their eyes set on October baseball with the starting pitching trio of Valdez, Verlander, and Cristian Javier (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic). The same three pitchers, who all played significant roles in the Astros capturing the 2022 World Series championship.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports

