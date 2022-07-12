Francisco Álvarez Mets #1 Prospect

Los Angeles, California. NY Mets number 1 prospect, Catcher and DH Francisco Álvarez, will be the one to watch in this years All Star Futures game on Saturday July 16th at Dodger Stadium as part of MLB’s All Star week.
The 20 year old Álvarez, was signed by the Mets as a free agent out of Guatire, Venezuela, at 16 years old for $2.9 million and is making his second appearance in this classic event.
At 5-10 233 lb, he packs a powerful punch from the right side of the plate as he continues his fast rise in the Mets organization. He was recently promoted to the Mets AAA Syracuse team after 67 games at AA Binghamton where he posted a .277 average with 18 HR over 67 games.
