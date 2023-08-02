Francisco Álvarez - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The following press release was published on Wednesday, August 2nd on MLB.com — Francisco Álvarez of the New York Mets named the National League Rookie of the Month for July

Catcher Francisco Álvarez of the New York Mets has been voted the National League Rookie of the Month for July.

Álvarez won his first monthly honor and became the first Mets player to win since his teammate Pete Alonso of his NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year-winning 2019 season. Overall, it is the eighth recognition for a Mets rookie, with Álvarez becoming the fifth different Mets player to win the award, joining Justin Turner (May 2011), Jacob deGrom (July and September 2014), Steven Matz (May 2016) and Alonso (April, June and September 2019).

The 21-year-old hit .275 with eight home runs, 16 RBI, six walks, 14 runs, a .623 slugging percentage and a .974 OPS.

The Mets backstop led NL rookies in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS; and tied for second in total bases (43); ranked third in extra-base hits (8); fifth in OBP (.351); and eighth in batting average (.275).

A 2018 international signing out of Venezuela, Alvarez scored a run in each of his first seven games of the month, with hits in six of the seven contests and home runs in five of the games. His streak of seven straight games with a run scored is the longest streak by a Mets player this season.

Álvarez had five multi-hit games including three straight from July 5th-7th. He set a new career high in hits, going 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored on July 7th at San Diego.

Tallied his third career multi-home run game on July 18th against the White Sox, reaching base four times and driving home a career-high four RBI. It was his first career multi-homer game at Citi Field with the other games coming on May 9th at Cincinnati and June 8th at Atlanta.

Others receiving votes for NL Rookie of the Month included starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (2-2, 3.31 ERA, 6 GS, 35.1 IP, 41 SO), who had two straight scoreless starts on July 20th and 25th, and infielder Matt McLain (.277, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 7 2B, 13 BB, 17 R, .479 SLG, .382 OBP) of the Cincinnati Reds; outfielder and NL April Rookie of the Month James Outman (.309, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 14 BB, 14 R, .471 SLG, .434 OBP) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; 2023 All-Star starting pitcher Kodai Senga (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 4 GS, 23.1 IP, 29 SO) of the Mets; and the June NL Rookie of the Month, All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll (.250, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 10 BB, 17 R, 9 SB) of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

