Francisco Lindor and José Berríos’ Thoughts on The Great One Roberto Clemente

Francisco explains Roberto Clemente’s influence in Puerto Rico and on him playing baseball – Bally Sports Ohio and Great Lakes/Youtube, posted in July of 2017
Growing up in Puerto Rico, José Berríos idolized the great Roberto Clemente. The Blue Jays pitcher speaks about the mark Clemente left on his life, and what Roberto’s incredible legacy means to him – Toronto Blue Jays/Youtube, posted in September of 2023
We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like to share.
