Francisco Lindor named Captain of Team Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic

Francisco Lindor - Image Credit: EDNI/World Baseball Classic

(This article first appeared in Puerto Rico’s daily, ENDI.com. It was edited and translated into English for our loyal readers)

The New York Mets star shortstop was selected by his teammates to lead the Puerto Rican squad in the fifth edition of the tournament

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will serve as the captain of the Puerto Rican squad that debuts on Saturday in the fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic.

The selection of Lindor as the leader of the squad was made by the players themselves called up for the tournament, as El Nuevo Día learned.

Lindor, 29, is one of the most charismatic players in Major League Baseball and is a Mets superstar. In 2021, he signed a 10-year, $341 million contract, the largest for a Puerto Rican in MLB history. Similarly, it is the most lucrative deal for a shortstop, surpassing $340 and 14-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

In the early hours of Monday, the former catcher and manager of Puerto Rico Yadier Molina, members of the local Baseball Federation and a couple of players from the squad left for Miami, Florida, to later move to Fort Myers, where the training camp will be for the “Team Rubio”.