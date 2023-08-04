Freddie Freeman On Fire – Julio Urías Is Back

Freddie Freeman - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers are 2.5 games in front of a Giants team that won’t go away. San Francisco is beating up on the Diamondbacks. Winning three games of a four-game home series, pushing Arizona further behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings. They are beginning to look like the same nemesis of old for a Dodger team with a potent offense and shaky pitching staff. We never know who will appear on the mound for LA and be magnificent or awful.

So with the Giants breathing down their necks, every game becomes crucial. It is game 107, so a lot can happen. Even with Oakland taking another shellacking from the Dodgers in this three-game series, a win today, before they head to San Diego this weekend, is essential.

Tonight in their Los Dodgers blue uniforms, LA put the ball in the hand of 2021 NL Starting Pitcher Latino Sports MVP and Mexican native Julio Urías. They always wear their Los Dodgers uniforms when he pitches home and away. Julio has struggled with injury and command in the year’s first half. He has worked his way back to being what we were used to seeing over the past three years and has become a reliable workhorse for the Dodgers.

Tonight he finished his night with a 2-0 lead and a line of five innings pitched, three hits, no runs, one walk, and five strikeouts.

The AAA Oakland Athletics started J. P. Sears, another lefty with less than two years of experience, to face the juggernaut that comes out of that Dodger dugout. And if these A’s pitchers are looking for any support on offense, forget it. They put out a lineup of six players hitting under .220 every game. They have two players with eleven homers and one with eighteen. How does a professional ball club get this bad?

Guess all that “Moneyball” didn’t work…

The Dodgers finally blew the game open with four runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. Did I mention that the A’s pitching is also awful? Freddie Freeman continued his onslaught of hits, going three for four with two doubles and a home run. He is now batting .341.

One interesting thing tonight was the relief pitching of Emmet Sheehan, who had a line of four innings, two runs earned, two hits, three strikeouts, and two home runs. Now that they have Lance Lynn in their rotation, this should be how the Dodgers use him for the remainder of the season.

