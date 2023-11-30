From Borough to Borough: Luis Severino signs one-year deal with Mets

Luis Severino on the mound in 2023 Subway Series at Citi Field - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — From borough to borough. From The Bronx to Flushing, Queens.

The former Yankee Luis Severino has flipped sides from the pinstripes to the orange and blue, signing a one-year deal with the Mets worth $13 million in guaranteed money paired to $2 million in performance bonuses, according to several sources as news surfaced this past Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 in February, a native of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic, has spent the entirety of his MLB career as a Yankee — debuting in August of 2015, and appearing in a total of 141 games (125 starts), while recording an ERA of 3.79. He missed a significant amount of time throughout his tenure in The Bronx due to injuries to his lat muscle, left oblique, as well as his right shoulder, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

2015-2022 Stats (seven seasons, missed 2020 due to TJ surgery)

50-29 record in 122 games, (107 starts) with 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP — 709 strikeouts in 638 innings pitched

2023 Stats (one season)

4-8 record in 19 games, (18 starts) with a 6.65 ERA, 1.64 WHIP — 79 K in 89.1 innings pitched

Fun Fact: Severino has made three career starts at Citi Field, posting a 3.94 ERA across 16 innings with 20 strikeouts and eight walks.

“He could help them if he can stay healthy,” a longtime baseball scout said about the signing. “Change of scenery will clear his head.”

Staying healthy is one issue; however last season while he was able to take the mound, Severino marked a career-worse in several statistics — ERA, WHIP, and home runs allowed (23). Many MLB scouts have mentioned how he must re-track back to his mechanics from 2016-2018 by getting in better shape, and finding his command + control in the strike zone.

A one-year prove it like deal is the best option for both sides as New York is in dire need of filling out their starting pitching rotation while the two-time All Star attempts to rejuvenate himself as a reliable starter by remaining healthy for a full season and re-establishing his repertoire/arsenal, which would easily raise his free agent market value for next offseason.

Mets Projected 2024 Starting Rotation – As of November 30th, 2023

Kodai Senga

José Quintana

Luis Severino

Tylor Megill

Joey Lucchesi

Obviously, the starting rotation above remains a work in progress for the organization until pitchers and catchers report next February, but as many say ‘you gotta start somewhere.’

So, consider this a low risk, high reward type of signing for the Mets as Severino flips sides from borough to borough.

