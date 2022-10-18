From Pedro Martínez to Fddo. Valenzuela – De Pedro Martínez a Fddo. Valenzuela

“The Presidents should not be the ones who rule the most, but rather the ones who receive the most orders and from the most bosses”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Heraclio Rosales W. from Mexicali, asks…: “Why is Pedro Martínez in the Hall of Fame and Fernando Valenzuela is not, if Fernandomania was a scandal in the world of baseball?”

Amigo Yacho…: In his only two years as a candidate, Valenzuela added 50 votes, an annual average of 25, from one thousand two voters added up twice. Pedro was elected in his first year, with 500 votes out of 546, no less than 91%. And the voters, we do not watch the games on television but from the press boxes of the Major League stadiums. And to be able to vote, we have to have accumulated experience as journalists of at least 10 seasons, 1,620 games.

On the other hand, Pedro Martínez arrived at Fenway Park with a collar and tie, with an elegant briefcase, from what they said he seemed more like an oil company executive than a baseball player. He was always a fine gentleman. He went 210-100 in regular seasons, plus 6-4, 4.46 in postseasons. He had a campaign of 23 games won, another of 20, one of 19, one of 17 and one more than 16.

No one in Boston talked about pedromania, which would have been unoriginal, lacking in creativity, and therefore horrible. Never has a fanatic, a journalist or a baseball player complained that Pedro has treated them badly. As for the scandal, the Dodgers and some journalists from California and Mexico advertised Valenzuela, while the Red Sox and journalists from Massachusetts, the Dominican Republic and the rest of the world simply reported on what Pedro was achieving. .

Armenio Achón W. from the Bronx asks: “What did Babe Ruth do in the minors?”

Amigo Ñeño: Ruth spent only one year in the minors, 1914, as a pitcher and outfielder. But pitchers were also lined up as hitters. The Babe spent that season with two teams, Baltimore and Providence, in 35 games he was a pitcher and in six he was a rightfielder. He consumed 121 at-bats, had 28 hits, one home run, 10 triples, an average of 231.

Freddy Torres from Caracas asks: “If Ángel Hernández is such a bad umpire, what prevents Major League Baseball from doing without his services?”

Friend Fred: Nothing stops them. It’s a mystery.

————————–Español—————————–

De Pedro Martínez a Fddo. Valenzuela

“Los Presidentes no deben ser quienes más mandan, sino quienes más órdenes reciben y de más jefes”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Heraclio Rosales W. de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Pedro Martínez está en el Hall de la Fama y Fernando Valenzuela no, si en el mundo del beisbol fue un escándalo la fernandomanía?”.

Amigo Yacho…: En sus dos únicos años como candidato, Valenzuela sumó 50 votos, promedio anual de 25, de mil dos electores sumados de la dos veces. Pedro fue elegido en su primer año, con 500 votos de 546, nada menos que el 91%. Y los electores, no vemos los juegos por televisión sino desde los palcos de la prensa de los estadios de Grandes Ligas. Y para poder votar, tenemos que haber almacenado experiencia como periodistas de, por lo menos, 10 temporadas, mil 620 juegos.

Por otra parte, Pedro Martínez llegaba a Feanway Park de cuello y corbata, con un elegante maletín, por lo que decían parecía más el ejecutivo de una petrolera, que un pelotero. Fue siempre fino caballero. Dejó record de 210-100 en temporadas regulares, más 6-4, 4.46 en postemporadas. Tuvo una campaña de 23 juegos ganados, otra de 20, una de 19, una de 17 y una más de 16.

Nadie habló en Boston de pedromanía, lo que hubiera sido poco original, falto de creatividad y, por eso, horrible. Nunca un fanático, un periodista o un pelotero, se ha quejado porque Pedro los haya tratado mal. En cuanto a la escandalera, los Dodgers y algunos los periodistas de California y de México, le hacían propaganda a Valenzuela, mientras los Medias Rojas y los periodistas de Massachusets, de Dominicana y el resto del mundo, simplemente informábamos acerca de lo que lograba Pedro.

Armenio Achón W. de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Qué hizo Babe Ruth en las menores?”.

Amigo Ñeño: Ruth permaneció solamente un año en las menores, 1914, como lanzador y outfielder. Pero los pitchers eran alineados también como bateadores. El Babe estuvo durante esa temporada con dos equipos, Báltimore y Próvidence, en 35 juegos fué lanzador y en seis rightfielder. Consumió 121 turnos, conectó 28 hit, un jonrón, 10 triples, promedio de 231.

Freddy Torres de Caracas, pregunta: “Si Ángel Hernández es un umpire tan malo, ¿qué le impide a Major Leage Baseball prescindir de sus servicios?”.

Amigo Fred: Nada se lo impide. Es un misterio.

