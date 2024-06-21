Garcia Suspension: Damaged And Dark Eye For Boxing

Image Credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK — Boxing through all of this illustrious history has witnessed the downfall of a superstar, a list that is extensive. Though many have overcome their addictions to substance abuse and run-ins with the law, this has always projected to be a bad image for the sport.

Ryan Garcia is no different, a 25-year old superstar and Mexican-American who is talented and troubled. He propelled to stardom, made millions in his young career. Garcia is a social media phenom with over a million followers or more on X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram who thrives for attention.

Except, though, the attention this time is not good. Thursday, the New York State Athletic Commission rendered their decision about Garcia testing positive for PEDs prior to and after his super welterweight win over Devin Haney April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Then, Garcia floored Haney three times in rounds 7, 10 and 11. He got the stoppage, though not winning Haney’s WBC Junior Welterweight title due to not making weight, a technicality in boxing among the sanctioning organizations, and something Garcia admitted to do purposely.

That alone caused friction, because not making weight and admitting is a slap in the face to the opponent, fans, promoters, and the entire sport. But Garcia continued to rant and rave about his antics on social media.

So here we are and months removed from the fight. After leveling conspiracy theories, admitting no fault about a substance that Garcia and his team say was a contaminated substance, he is suspended for a year. Garcia forfeited his purse,($1.2 million) and possibly millions more from pay-per-view revenue and other sources. The NYSAC also reportedly has fined Garcia in excess of $10,000, slim pickings because he is a fighter worth a lot of money.

Haney in the meantime did not sustain the first loss of his career and retained his WBC title. The fight goes as a no-contest and the Garcia win was nullified, thus a fight that happened did not. Another blemish for a sport that desperately needs good and positive headlines is once again fighting controversy.

For now, though, Garcia is extremely disturbed. The demons that fight him seem to be getting worse. He has admitted in the past to fighting mental illness and needs to seek immediate help, like millions of others that suffer a similar trail to destruction.

Garcia has been disturbed about his mom, his biggest supporter who is under medical supervision due to breast cancer. He has gone through a nasty divorce from his wife and fought a legal battle for custody of his son. Garcia constantly praises the Lord Jesus Christ on his social media posts and advocates for the safety of children. He was arrested two weeks ago for a dispute at a high profile Beverly Hills resort in the Los Angeles, California area and was detained for two days, saying he was abused.

He accused top fighters in the sport of cheating and last week said “I am retired” though that could not be valid, he knew the suspension was imminent and it came. Let’s say his hiatus from boxing came sooner than expected, many though seeing this as a way for Garcia to regroup.

In boxing history, similar circumstances have seen suspended fighters continue, though most governing bodies and athletic commissions in the states have come to honor a suspension from another state jurisdiction, this time New York. Garcia, if he chooses, could become an international fighter. Saudi Arabia has become a fight kingdom, the prices and kings have expressed headlining him and he has pushed to be a main event fighter that can pay him millions. Pending of course if Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and head of Golden Boy, decides that is the route to take.

Then again, Garcia had conflict issues with De La Hoya that were supposedly patched up. De La Hoya has not commented about the suspension, a champion who also had his share of substance abuse issues and overcame his demons who won 11 world titles in six weight classes.

Regardless, Garcia continues to rant and rave on social media, then again that is always expected. Just check his social media and it is disturbing because he needs psychological help and there is a concern about a path to destruction.

Garcia and his team in a statement said he is innocent. and you can’t discredit the NYSAC for their testing protocols of combat sports participants (Boxing, MMA, bare knuckles, etc.) except pro wrestling that is deregulated. They are strict and considered with Nevada as the most reputable state governing bodies. But I have always questioned how Garcia and Haney could stage a fight before a sell-out crowd when a NYSAC substance abuse test showed positive prior to the fight. The mega fight was highly anticipated and with much hype fight of the year.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) conducted the tests and handed over their findings to the NYSAC and boxing sanctioning organizations who hold right to the alphabet soup titles of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and so on. The NYSAC investigated, made their determination and final verdict.

Said Team Garcia, “Ryan with his legal team, has resolved the issue and firmly maintains his truth, He never intentionally took any banned substances. It’s simply not in his nature. The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.”

Yet it is erased and Haney is still the champion at 25-years of age. He is taking a break also and deciding his next option to retain the title. Garcia had a right to appear before a NYSAC hearing and refused, not filing an appeal, further showing some form of guilt or negligence. Most of all his antics have hurt the sport, further diminished a reputation and career, but up for reinstatement to fight again April 20 of next year.

“I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process,” Haney said in a statement to ESPN. “The facts are the facts, and I wasn’t on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened.”

Haney, who was not at his best when he fought Garcia and has more big fights coming in a premiere division at 140, that also includes Teofimo Lopez, who holds a share of the titles.

Yes, Haney said it wasn’t an even playing field, a term often used during that story’s past of a baseball scandal that and hindered with illegal substances that caused suspension and fines, chronicled during Congressional hearings and a high profiled Mitchell Report.

Though boxing does not have a national commission as other sports do, basically do as you please and leave the rest to the sanctioning groups, promoters, managers, and the fighters, Canelo Alvarez, the unified 168 pound champion and considered face of the sport, he has been there and once suspended for PEDS claiming it was tainted meat he ate in Mexico.

Alvarez got over the hump and controversy. Ryan Garcia, though, has a bigger fight with his mental state, on a path to destruction and needs help. Sources tell me that Garcia is despondent and you wonder how this will end?

The end, though, Garcia is a damaged fighter. The controversy for now has ended, but he will continue the antics on social media. Talented and put boxing in that dark eye that has been difficult to overcome.

