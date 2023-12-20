Gehrig, Dying In Front of 61 Thousand People – Gehrig, Moribundo Ante 61 Mil Personas

“No one loves their music as much as coastal Colombians love their vallenatos”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Antonio Arredondo, from Guasave, asks: “Who has been the most glorious Mexican in baseball?”

Dear friend Toño: There have been many with great merits, but Héctor Espino stands out.

Alexis Zambrano, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Where is Alexei Ramírez, the talented White Sox shortstop; And when will Gabiel Moreno be a free agent?”

Dear friend Alex: Alexei, Cuban from Pinar del Río, 42 years old, retired since 2020, lives here, in Miami. And the Barquisimeto native, Gabriel Moreno, will declare himself a free agent in 2029, if he does not reach a new agreement with the Diamondbacks.

Casiano Rebolledo, from Hermosillo, asks: “When did Lou Gehrig say, ‘the luckiest man on the face of the earth’?”

Dear friend Cachi: It was on July 4, 1939, in front of 61,808 people, at Yankee Stadium, between two games, with the visiting Senators. Gehrig was very ill. However, he lived until June 2, 1941, when he had already turned 33 years of age.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Will we have to wait until he is in the Hereafter to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame; And do you think Oswaldo Guillén will return as a manager in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Ozzie: Obviously, I don’t deserve Cooperstown, because I’ve been a candidate twice and been rejected. As for the Guillén thing, I don’t know.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks: “Do the widows of big leaguers inherit the pensions of their husbands?”

Dear friend Gil: Yes. And they also get Social Security benefits through them.

Mario Balam, from Valladolid, Yucatán, suggests: “The material in The Letters from Beyond is so rich, so positive and historical, that it could well be a successful book. Publish it.”

Dear friend Mayo: Yes, immediately after we find a publisher.

Edmundo Yanes, from Mazatlán, asks: “Which team has the most players hit by pitches in a season, and which big leaguer has been the most hit in his career?”

Dear friend Ed: The Orioles have held the record since 1889, with 160. And Hughie Jennings, who played with six teams, between 1891 and 1918, is the personal lifetime leader, with 287. Of course, very painful records.

