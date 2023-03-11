George (Babe) Ruth bowler – George (Babe) Ruth jugador de bowling

“Do not suffer for the present, enjoy the past and hope optimistically for the future”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Historical: Babe Ruth was a great fan of bowling, and he played it very well, with a lifetime average of 233. The briefcase he used to carry the heavy ball… ** Party in the Dominican Republic! Carlos Nina Gómez will present his new book, titled “Immorrable History” and with a subtitle, “Giants of Dominican Journalism.” It will be on Friday, March 24, at five in the afternoon, at the Santo Domingo National Library, Aída Cartagena Portalatín Room. Carlos has become one of the most notable authors in Latin America… **In tomaterosdeculiacán.com there is a tremendous auction. Many types of team jackets and shirts, caps and other valuable souvenirs, at half price. “Ta cheap, give me two!”…

“For any international matter, from an innocent tourist trip to the simple act of buying or selling, we Colombians have to start by proving our innocence”… Gabriel García Márquez.

** Ignorance is cured, stupidity is not: I find out that someone is publishing a column entitled “Seventh Entry”. That’s the first inning of the fourth inning. Now in the “seventh inning” the thirteenth and fourteenth innings are played. That is correct, “in” for every three outs, since a team “enters” the field for defense. It’s easy, but they don’t see it and they want to be journalists… **Tickets to enter a game of the so-called Baseball Classic here in Miami can be as cheap as 10 dollars. But parking for one car is $40. Of course, there are more expensive tickets, up to $300 per game. Enjoy!…

** On the website of the so-called Baseball Classic, there are a lot of soccer news. They told me it’s to reinforce… **In Atlanta they celebrate Fred McGriff’s Hall of Fame. It’s been 30 years since he joined the Braves, who were far from winning. But he turned them…

“I realized that I had made a mistake when fouling that home run, because all the Orioles came towards me with faces that wanted to kill me”… Armando Rodríguez, Cuban, who was the first Latin American umpire in the Major Leagues.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————–Español————–

George (Babe) Ruth jugador de bowling

“No sufras por el presente, disfruta el pasado y espera optimista al porvenir”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Histórico: Babe Ruth fue gran aficionado al bowling, y lo jugaba muy bien, con promedio de por vida en 233. En el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown exhiben el maletín que usaba él para llevar la pesada bola… ** ¡Fiesta en Dominicana!. Carlos Nina Gómez presentará su nuevo libro, titulado “Historia Imborrable” y con subtítulo, “Gigantes del Periodismo Dominicano”. Será el viernes 24 de este marzo, a las cinco de la tarde, en la Biblioteca Nacional de Santo Domingo, Sala Aída Cartagena Portalatín. Carlos se ha convertido en uno de los más notables autores de Latinoamérica… **En tomaterosdeculiacán.com hay tremendo remate. Muchas tipos de chamarras y camisas del equipo, gorras y otros valiosos souvenirs, a mitad de precio. “¡`Ta barato, dame dos!”…

“Para cualquier asunto internacional, desde un inocente viaje de turismo hasta el acto simple de comprar o vender, los colombianos tenemos que empezar por demostrar nuestra inocencia”… Gabriel García Márquez.

** La ignorancia se cura, la estupidez no: Me enteran de que por ahí alguien publica una columna titulada “Séptima Entrada”. Esa es la primera entrada del cuarto inning. Ahora en el “séptimo inning” se juegan las entradas décima tercera y décima cuarta. Eso es lo correcto, “entrada” por cada tres outs, puesto que “entra” un equipo al campo para la defensiva. Está fácil, pero no lo ven y quieren ser periodistas… **Los boletos para entrar a un juego del llamado Clásico del Beisbol aquí, en Miami, pueden ser tan económicos como 10 dólares. Pero el estacionamiento para un automóvil cuesta 40 dólares. Por supuesto, hay entradas más costosas, hasta de 300 dólares por juego. ¡Buen provecho!…

** En la página web del llamado Clásico del Beisbol, hay un montón de noticias de fútbol. Me dijeron que es para reforzar… **En Atlanta celebran lo de Fred McGriff al Hall de la Fama. Hace 30 años que él llegó a los Bravos, quienes estaban lejos de ser ganadores. Pero los convirtió….

“Me dí cuenta de que me había equivocado al sentenciar foul aquel jonrón, porque todos los Orioles salieron hacia mí con caras que querer matarme”… Armando Rodríguez, cubano, quien fuera el primer umpire latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

