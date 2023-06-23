Gio Urshela out for the season – Gio Urshela fuera por la temporada

“A compass is an old woman flying on a broomstick”… Anonymous.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** 31-year-old Gio Urshela (Anglinos) from Cartagena was sidelined for the remainder of the season. Suffered a broken pelvis, trying to reach base on a grounder to the infield… ** The Reds, leaders in the NL Central, have no roster spot for 32-year-old utility veteran Wil Myers, who was put on to order for changes. Myers was signed for seven million 500 thousand dollars for the current season… ** Curious: The manager of the Rangers, Bruce Bochy, was ejected from a game against the White Sox, which, of course, is nothing remarkable. But it is true that the expulsion was for protesting a certain play, later corrected by the same umpires. In other words, the umpires were not right…

**Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck, 26, suffered a right cheekbone injury from a ball that was returned to him by Kyle Higashioka (Yankees). Houck was taken to a hospital to be stitched up and kept under observation. The doctors say that he is doing very well…

-O-O-O-

“A blue dot on a white wall is a mosquito in blue jeans”… Anonymous.

-O-O-O-

** Ken Brett’s unbeatable record, imposed on June 23, 1973, 50 years ago today. Pitching for the Phillies, he hit back-to-back home runs in each of the four games he’s thrown to date. The designated one now, of course, prevents all pitchers’ batting records from being broken… ** In New York they insist that the Yankees’ general manager, Brian Cashman, and manager, Aaron Boone, are going to be fired. And the owner, Hal Steinbrenner, who was consulted about the case by the beetle in this column, said not always, but maybe yes. His statements: “No one is in danger of losing their job here. But let the season continue to see what happens. Now, we’ve lost a lot of games because of so many injuries”… ** The Yankees are third, at 41-33, eight games behind the leading Rays and five behind the second-placed Orioles… **David Freese, former third baseman for the Cardinals and a hero in the 2011 World Series, did not accept being elevated to that team’s Hall of Fame. And the only explanation he gave was: “I don’t deserve those honors.” He had been chosen for the elevation, by the fanatics…

-O-O-O-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené

en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Gio Urshela fuera por la temporada

“Una brújula es una vieja volando en una escóbula”… Anónimo.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El cartagenero de 31 años, Gio Urshela (Anglinos), quedó fuera de acción durante lo que falta de temporada. Sufrió fractura de la pelvis, tratando de embasarse con un roletazo al infield… ** Los Rojos, líderes en la División Central de la Nacional, no tienen sitio en el róster para el veterano utílity, de 32 años, Wil Myers, a quien pusieron a la orden para cambios. Myers fue firmado por siete millones 500 mil dólares para la actual temporada… ** Curioso: El mánager de los Rangers, Bruce Bochy, fue expulsado de un juego frente a los Medias Blancas, lo que, desde luego, no es nada notable. Pero sí lo es que la expulsión fue por protestar cierta jugada, posteriormente corregida por los mismos umpires. O sea, los umpire no tenían razón…

**El lanzador de los Medias Rojas, Tanner Houck, de 26 años, sufrió herida en el pómulo derecho por pelota que le devolvió de línea Kyle Higashioka (Yankees). Houck fue llevado a un hospital para ser suturado y mantenido bajo observación. Lo médicos dicen que va muy bien…

-O-O-O-

“Un punto azul en una pared blanca es un mosquito con blue jeans”… Anónimo.

-O-O-O-

** Record imbatible el de Ken Brett, impuesto el 23 de junio de 1973, hace hoy 50 años. Lanzando para los Phillies, conectó jonrones consecutivos en cada uno de los cuatro juegos que lanzó hasta la fecha. El designado ahora, por supuesto que impide superar todo record de bateo de los pitchers… ** En Nueva York insisten en que el gerente general de los Yankees, Brian Cashman, y el mánager, Aaron Boone, van a ser despedidos. Y el propietario, Hal Steinbrenner, quien fuera consultado acerca del caso por el coleóptero de esta columna, dijo que siempre no, pero que quizá sí. Sus declaraciones: “Nadie está en peligro de perder su trabajo aquí. Pero dejemos que siga la temporada a ver qué ocurre. Ahora, hemos perdido muchos juegos por tantas lesiones”… ** Los Yankees van terceros, con 41-33, a ocho juegos de los líderes Rays y a cinco de los segundos, Orioles… **David Freese, quien fuera tercera base de los Cardenales y héroe en la Serie Mundial 2011, no aceptó ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de ese equipo. Y la única explicación que dió fue: “No merezco esos honores”. Había sido elegido para la elevación, por los fanáticos…

-O-O-O-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené

en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com