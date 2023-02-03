Gleyber seems on the way to Boston – Gleyber parece en vía a Boston

“Before, if a man found his wife in bed with another man, he would take out his revolver and shoot. Now, he pulls out his cell phone and records “…Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

500 million

Before the 2024 season, Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent. He hasn’t said that he doesn’t want to stay with the Angels, but he does stress that he wants to be with a winning team.

His agents, “CAA Sports”, hope to sign him for around 500 million over 10 years, but few organizations could commit to such a sum. The Mets offer both conditions, the possibility of being a winner and millions available via the bank account of the owner, Steve Cohen.

Ohtani, 28, has played with the Anaheim club for five years. In his first season, he received a fee of 545 thousand dollars, this time, in 2023 he will earn 30 million… That’s how things are going!

Ralph died.

Baseball has just lost one of its most brilliant executives, Cuban Ralph Ávila, who died here in Miami at the age of 92. He was the father of another successful businessman on the ball, Al Ávila; and grandfather of the former catcher in the Majors, Alex Ávila.

Family members reported that he ceased to exist in peace, a natural death.

Ralph was with the Dodgers for 55 years and was the one who planned and installed the academy of that organization in the Dominican Republic.

-o-o-

“Being a woman has its downsides: Every month those four or five troublesome days; a little while of pleasure can make us pregnant; we have to give birth; and we cannot urinate standing up”… La Pimpi.

–o-o–

Boston airs.

Gleyber Torres, from Caracas, a stellar second baseman and shortstop, as well as a very productive hitter, seemed to have his future in Boston yesterday.

The 26-year-old is from the Yankees, but he can declare himself a free agent in 2024, and already with fees of nine million 950 thousand, his agents, from “Octagon”, believe that he deserves between 25 and 30 million annually . In the Bronx they say they can’t pay him that.

Gleyber received a bonus from the Cubs for one million 700 thousand dollars, in 2013. And in 2016 they sent him to the Yankees in that famous trade for Aroldis Chapman and others from the minors.

The Red Sox signed Justin Turner, but lost Xander Bohgarrts as a free agent, in addition to having surgery on Trevor Story. In other words, they not only need offense, but also defense. To Gleyber.

-o-o-o-

“Coronavirus is a pass-a-stick, compared to the harm that boys cause themselves through antisocial networks”… J.V.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in Google if you enter by “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Gleyber parece en vía a Boston

-O-O-O-

“Antes, si un hombre encontraba a su mujer acostada con otro, sacaba su revólver y disparaba. Ahora, saca su celular y graba”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

500 millones

Antes de la temporada 2024, Shohei Ohtani será agente libre. Él no ha dicho que no quiera seguir con los Angelinos, pero sí recalca que quiere estar con un equipo ganador.

Sus agentes, “CAA Sports”, esperan firmarlo por unos 500 millones para 10 años, pero pocas organizaciones podrían comprometerse a tal suma. Los Mets ofrecen las dos condiciones, posibilidad de ser ganador y millones disponibles vía cuenta bancaria del propietario, Steve Cohen.

Ohtani, de 28 años, juega con el club de Anaheim hace cinco años. En su primera temporada, recibió como honorarios, 545 mil dólares, esta vez, en 2023 cobrará 30 millones… ¡Así van las cosas!.

Murió Ralph.

El beisbol acaba de perder a uno de los más brillantes ejecutivos, el cubano Ralph Ávila, quien murió aquí en Miami, a los 92 años de edad. Era padre de otro triunfal hombre de negocios en la pelota, Al Ávila; y abuelo de quien fuera cátcher en las Mayores, Alex Ávila.

Los familiares informaron que dejó de existir en paz, de muerte natural.

Ralph estuvo con los Dodgers durante 55 años y fue quien planificó e instaló la academia de esa organización en Dominicana.

-o-o-

“Ser mujer tiene sus desventajas: Cada mes esos cuatro o cinco días problemáticos; un ratito de placer nos puede dejar embarazadas; tenemos que dar a luz; y no podemos orinar de pie”… La Pimpi.

–o-o–

Los aires bostonianos.

El caraqueño, Gleyber Torres, estelar en segunda base y como shortstop, además de bateador muy productivo, parecía ayer tener su futuro en Boston.

El joven, de 26 años, es de los Yankees, pero puede declararse agente libre en 2024, y ya con honorarios de nueve millones 950 mil, sus agentes, de “Octagón”, creen que merece unos 25 a 30 millones anuales. En El Bronx dicen no poder pagarle eso.

Gleyber recibió bono de los Cachorros por un millón 700 mil dólares, en 2013. Y en 2016 lo mandaron a los Yankees en aquel célebre cambio por Aroldis Chapman y otros de las menores.

Los Medias Rojas contrataron a Justin Turner, pero perdieron a Xander Bohgarrts como agente libre, además de tener a Trevor Story operado. O sea, no solo necesitan ofensiva, sino también defensiva. A Gleyber.

-o-o-o-

“El coronavirus es un pasa-palito, comparado con el mal que se causan los muchachos a través de las redes antisociales”… J.V.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en Google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com