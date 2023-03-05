GLOBAL COMBAT ENGAGES AGAINST RIZIN IN TOKYO ON APRIL 29: CLAIRE LOPEZ COLLIDES WITH RENA KUBOTA

MIAMI – March 3, 2023 – Combate Global and RIZIN today announced a matchup between two female mixed martial arts (MMA) stars, Claire Lopez (7-4) and Rena Kubota (13-4), from their respective fighting organizations, on Saturday, April 29, in Tokyo, Japan.

The fight will take place at RIZIN’s highly anticipated event at Yoyogi Gymnasium, at a catch weight of 112.6 pounds, and will consist of three five-minute rounds.

The fight will take place in a cage, instead of the usual square ring at RIZIN.

“This is a phenomenal matchup for both female fighters and MMA fans around the world, so I’m excited to have Global Combat partner with RIZIN,” said Mike Afromowitz, Global Combat’s senior vice president of operations and communications. .

Lopez, 34, a native of Beziers, France, represents London, England, and is a member of the Great Britain Top Team headed by mixed martial arts veteran Brad Pickett.

Lopez, who placed second in Combate Global’s first eight-woman one-night tournament in August 2021, is a dangerous fighter who has earned six of her seven career victories by way of (T)KO or submission.

Kubota, 31, from Osaka, Japan, is a famed Shootboxing champion and a six-time winner of the promotion’s ‘S-Cup’ tournament.

Kubota made her MMA debut with RIZIN on December 31, 2015, defeating Jleana Valentino via flying armbar submission in the second round of action, and proceeded to pick up wins in each of her next five bouts, two of which were taken in the women’s atomweight (108 lbs) 2017 RIZIN World Grand Prix tournament.

In her last start on July 31, 2022, Kubota defeated Anastasiya Svetkivska via unanimous decision at RIZIN 37 in Saitama, Japan.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found at www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.