Rawlings Gloves For Poor Children And Youth – Guantes “Rawlings” Para Niños Y Jóvenes Pobres

“You have to be careful with both; artificial intelligence and of natural brutality”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: The All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award has been given since 1962, and on Tuesday night it was won by the Maracaibero Elías Díaz. How many natives of Latin America have won it?

THE ANSWER: With Díaz, there are 14, since Juan Marichal won the MVP award in 1965. Vladimir Guerrero won it in 2022.

For poor children and youth. The he sports’ equipment company Rawlings has launched a collection of baseball gloves entitled “The Foundation”. And in conjunction with the “Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation”, for every unit they sell, they will also give one to a youth or child in need. Good deed. Good promotion for baseball and for that sports equipment company.

There are five models, including a type of mascot for catchers and another mascot for first basemen. You can see them on “Amazon” and on “www.Rawlings.com”.

“Coming out of the closet is in such fashion, that even a non-homosexual crowd is coming out”… Yatuny Lagueles.

Inexperienced Yankee coach. The Yankees rank 28th out of 30 teams in batting average. That’s why they fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson. But the strange thing is that they hired a young man -Sean Casey- with no experience in for such functions, who did play in the Major Leagues, but recent times was just working as a commentator on the television network of Major League Baseball.

Why were he given such responsibilities?

Oh, because he was a teammate of manager Aaron Boone, in his days as a player with the Yankees. And Boone thinks the man does have what it takes to do such an important job.

Meanwhile, the Yankees, whom New York and its surroundings would not tolerate as losers, finished the first half of the season, dumped there, in penultimate place in the Eastern Division, with a record of 49-42, seven games behind the leaders Rays, 58-35, in the loss column, and only over the Red Sox, who are last with 48-43.

Injury at the Derby. The six longest balls hit on last Monday’s Home Run Derby, were from the bat of Luis Robert (White Sox). But the 25-year-old left the competition with an injured right calf.

The public liked that competition and the players had a great time, but there have already been numerous injuries.

“In my time, the child’s best friend was a classmate from school. Now it is his cell phone ”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Guantes “Rawlings” Para Niños Y Jóvenes Pobres

“Hay que cuidarse tanto de la inteligencia artificial, como de la brutalidad natural”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: El premio al Más Valioso del Juego de Estrellas se otorga desde 1962, y el martes en la noche lo obtuvo el Maracaibero Elías Díaz. ¿Cuántos nativos de Latinoamérica lo han ganado?

LA RESPUESTA: Con Díaz son 14, desde Juan Marichal, quien lo ganó en 1965. Vladimir Guerrero lo ganó en 2022.

Para niños y jóvenes pobres. La Rawlings ha lanzado una colección de guantes para beisbol titulada “The Foundation”. Y en combinación con la “Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation”, por cada unidad que venden, obsequian uno a un joven o niño necesitado. Buena obra. Buena promoción para el beisbol y para esa fábrica de implementos deportivos.

Los modelos son cinco, incluso un tipo de mascota para catchers y otro de mascotín para primeras bases. Pueden verlos en “Amazon” y en “www.Rawlings.com”.

“La moda de salir del closet es tal, que un gentío no homosexual está saliendo”… Yatuny Lagueles.

Inexperto coach Yankee. Los Yankees ocupan el sitio 28 entre los 30 equipos, en cuanto al promedio al bate. Por eso despidieron al coach de bateo Dillon Lawson. Pero lo extraño es que contrataron para tales funciones a un mozo sin experiencia alguna en el caso, Sean Casey, quien sí jugó en Grandes Ligas, pero de lo que se ocupaba en los últimos tiempos era de comentar a través de la cadena de televisión de Major League Baseball.

¿Por qué le dieron tales responsabilidades?

¡Ah!, porque fue compañero de equipo del mánager Aaron Boone, en su época de pelotero con los Yankees. Y Boone cree que el hombre sí tiene con qué.

Entre tanto, los Yankees, a quienes Nueva York y alrededores no toleran de perdedores, terminaron la primera parte de la temporada, botados por allá, en penúltimo lugar de la División Este, con 49-42, a siete juegos de los líderes Rays, 58-35, en la columna de los perdidos, y solo sobre los Medias Rojas, que son los colistas con 48-43.

Lesión en el Derby. Los seis batazos de mayor distancia en el Jonrón Derby de antenoche, fueron obra de Luis Robert (Medias Blancas). Pero el joven, de 25 años, salió de la competencia con la pantorrilla derecha lesionada.

Esa competencia ha gustado al público, y los peloteros se divierten en grande, pero ya han sido numerosas las lesiones.

“En mi época, el mejor amigo del niño era un compañerito de la escuela. Ahora lo es su celular”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

