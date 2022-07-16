Guatireño who is heading for glory – Guatireño que va rumbo a la gloria

“Any woman in this world, with blonde hair, will be able to dye it black or brown?”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Who said old man?! Albert Pujols, at 42 years old, 22 in the Major Leagues and back with the Cardinals, has hit six home runs this year, hit six doubles and hit 31 hits in total. He says he’s happy, back in St. Louis…: “I didn’t think I was going to play so often in my 22nd season, but that’s how I stay in shape.”

By the way. The public of San Luis does not leave after the last out, wait and wait, in order to see the congratulations of the players, the interviews and even how they fix the field.

Historical. The first black man to play professional baseball on white teams in the United States, Bud Fowler, died on February 26, 1913, six years before Jackie Robinson was born.

Guatireño of the future. Scouts consider 20-year-old Guatire native Francisco Alvarez the best prospect catching in all of the minors. The young man, who belongs to the Mets, will play today at the Dodger Stdium, in the meeting of the Future Stars. Francisco has played three years at all levels of the minors, leaving an average of 277, 49 home runs and 145 RBIs. Manager Buck Showalter said…: “There is no reason for us to bring up Alvarez now. His time will come.”

Puerto Ricans in Flushing. The Mets are playing so well that even Francisco Lindor does things the way they should be, and decides for the team, not for himself. In addition, the closer, another Puerto Rican, but from Naguabo, Edwin Díaz, has unbeatable speed and a slider.

Awesome. More than 21,000 young people aspire to be Major League Baseball players. And according to the records of the commissioner’s office, only one in a hundred makes it to the Majors. So of those, only about 200 will be bigleaguers. In addition, four percent reach triple A, or baseball in Japan or Korea.

The shoulder of the Quisqueyan. Luis Severino, a 28-year-old Dominican, is treated by the Yankees’ doctors. During a game he was throwing he felt discomfort in his right shoulder. They do their best not to go on the disabled list. Luis has started 16 games this year and is 5-3, 3.45.

To change! Five teams are waiting point blank, because it was learned that the Angels will trade Cuban closer Rasiel Iglesias, 32, and starter Noah Syndergaard, who turns 30 in August, for prospects.

————————————Español——————————————–

Guatireño que va rumbo a la gloria

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡¿Quién dijo viejo?!. Albert Pujols, a los 42 años, 22 en Grandes Ligas y de regreso a los Cardenales, ha sacado este año seis jonrones, ha conectado seis dobles y en total 31 incogibles. Dice estar dichoso, de nuevo en San Luis…: “No pensaba que iba a jugar tan seguido en mi temporada 22, pero así es como me mantengo en forma”.

Por cierto. El público de San Luis no se va tras el último out, espera y espera, a fin de ver las felicitaciones de los peloteros, las entrevistas y hasta cómo arreglan el terreno.

Histórico. El primer negro que jugó beisbol profesional en equipos de blancos en Estados Unidos, Bud Fowler, murió el 26 de febrero de 1913, seis años antes de nacer Jackie Róbinson.

Guatireño del futuro. Los scouts consideran a Francisco Álvarez, nativo de Guatire, de 20 años, el mejor cátcher prospecto en todas las menores. El joven, quien pertenece los Mets, jugará hoy en el Dodger Stdium, en el encuentro de las Estrellas del Futuro. Francisco ha jugado tres años en todos los niveles de las menores, dejando promedio de 277, 49 jonrones y 145 remolcadas. El mánager Buck Showalter dijo…: “No hay motivo alguno para que subamos ahora a Álvarez. Ya le llegará su momento”.

Boricuas en Flushing. Los Mets están jugando tan bien, que hasta Francisco Lindor hace las cosas como debe ser, y resuelve para el equipo, no para él. Además, el cerrador, otro puertorriqueño, pero de Naguabo, Edwin Díaz, tiene una velocidad y una slider imbateables.

Impresionante. Más de 21 mil jóvenes aspiran ser peloteros de Grandes Ligas. Y según los records de la oficina del comisionado, solo uno de cada cien llega a las Mayores. Así que de esos, solo unos 200 serán bigleaguers. Además, un cuatro por ciento llegan a triple A, o al beisbol de Japón o al de Korea.

El hombro del quisqueyano. Luis Severino, dominicano, de 28 años, es tratado por los médicos de los Yankees. Durante un juego que lanzaba sintió molestias en el hombro derecho. Hacen lo posible por no pasarlo a la lista de los lesionados. Luis ha abierto 16 juegos este año y tiene record de 5-3, 3.45.

¡A cambiar! Cinco equipos esperan a boca de jarro, porque se supo que los Angelinos cambiarán por prospectos al cerrador cubano, Rasiel Iglesias, de 32 años, y al abridor, Noah Syndergaard, quien cumplirá sus 30 en agosto.

