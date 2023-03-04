Guerrero Jr. withdraws from WBC due to Knee Injury

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Team Dominican Republic superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. suffered a right-knee injury while running the bases in this past Friday’s Spring Training game, and will miss the 2023 World Baseball Classic as Team Dominican Republic’s general manager Nelson Cruz announced Saturday morning March 4th.

The 23-year-old, recipient of the 2021 American League Latino MVP Award, Guerrero Jr. was removed from the game yesterday, and underwent an MRI, revealing minor inflammation with no structural damage or concerns.

Though this is a major blow to Team Dominican Republic, DR remains the most talented, and complete roster from top to bottom. Additionally, Team Dominican Republic is currently slated as the betting favorite to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic at +200, while Japan and the United States are listed next at +270, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

