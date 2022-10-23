Guillen candidate for mgr. In Chicago – Guillén candidato a mgr. en Chicago

“My friend Pata Loca drives so badly that the GPS told him…: Park here to the right, I’m going to get off”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Guillen candidate

The White Sox will interview Oswaldo Guillen as a possible manager to replace the ailing Tony LaRussa.

Guillén has not managed in the Major Leagues since 2012, when the Marlins fired him, for declaring to the “New York Times”, “I love Fidel Castro… I respect Fidel Castro.” The team he managed had its stadium in the middle of Little Havana in Miami.

But in 2005 he led the club from the south of Chicago to win the World Series against the Astros, then from the National. The White Sox hadn’t won a World Series in 88 years, not since 1917. Guillen was fired soon after, however, because he fell out with general manager Kenny Williams.

Since the case with the Marlins, no team had been interested in Guillen as a manager.

His biggest competitor, Bruce Bochy, 67, is no longer because he was signed by the Rangers for three seasons.

Bochy won three World Series with the Giants, but he hasn’t coached since 2019.

inflation in baseball

The Yankees were born in 1903, like the Highlanders, when Frank Farrell and Bill Dévery bought the Baltimore franchise for $18,000.

The Yankees were purchased by George Steinbrenner in 1973 for $10 million.

“Forbes” magazine has evaluated the Yankees at six billion dollars.

And in Washington they are trying to sell the Nationals, who have only lived 18 years, for three billion dollars. There is a buyer in the offing, Ted Leonsis, 65, owner of the Wizards, basketball, and the Capitals, ice hockey.

It is unknown why the Lerner family has decided to sell the franchise.

judge very expensive

A plastic statuette of slugger Aaron Judge on his swing is for sale by the Yankees. They charge for it, four installments of 52.70 dollars, total of 210.80. It seems very expensive to me.

miserable grove

In San Diego they have described Juan Soto’s night as “miserable” on Friday. He misfielded two Phillies hits that turned into runs and went 10 at-bats with just one hit.

It was Game 3 of the series, which the Phillies won, 4-2. With them ahead, two wins for one, yesterday they met for the fourth time.

