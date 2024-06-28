A Play By The Phillies Not Seen For 100 Years – Hace 100 Años No Se Veía Una Jugada Igual

“The Commandments are only 10, and few fulfill them… Can you imagine if there were 100?”… Father Antonio Leyh (Benedictine).

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Thank you, very grateful. I have received hundreds of written and telephone messages, on the occasion of my 77 years in journalism, which I turned on Monday the 24th…

** It is impossible to publish them all, but I find this one quite tender, from Héctor S. Sánchez, sent from San Carlos: “A big hug for your 77 years. First time writing to you, but I’ve been following you for approximately 40 years. Very nice to remember when you narrated the Major League games, and you said the white girl is still happy with her hit on the grass of Yankee Stadium!”…

** “What goes from yesterday to today”: The Phillies achieved a play on Monday that was not seen in the Major Leagues for a 100 years. The last time something like this had happened was in 1924, when Babe Ruth was playing only his fifth season with the Yankees…

** The Philadelphia team led the Tigers 4-0, at Detroit Stadium, in the bottom of the third inning. Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling, with no out and runners on first and third, lined out to pitcher Aaron Nola, who caught it for the first out. He threw to first where Carson Kelly had gone to second, two out. The runner on third, Zach McKinstry, was apparently unaware of what was happening, because he broke away toward home, they threw third, third out. Triple play 1-3-5. Very rare!…

-o-o-o-

“It all started when Eve gave Adam an apple, can you imagine if she had given him a sideburn?”… Fonseca.

-o-o-o-

** Gleyber Torres believes that Carlos Mendoza, 44, from Barquisimeta, is destined to be one of the most notable managers in the Major Leagues. Gleyber remembers that when he came to the Yankees’ minor leagues from the Cubs, Carlos gave him the best advice, which he believes has served him well as a Major League player. And he sees Mendoza, with pride, now leading the Mets…

** But everything happens at Gleyber’s worst moment with his Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, who accuses him of lack of aggressiveness in action, apart from the fact that he has had a terrible three months at bat…

** Beware of those who, on Antisocial Networks, say they want to defend you, as if they were Mother Teresa of Calcutta. They are criminals…

-o-o-o-

“Writing about the Catholic religion is very easy, because the Holy Father helps”… Father Menaza (Salesian).

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Hace 100 Años No Se Veía Jugada Hecha Por Los Phillies

“Los Mandamientos son apenas 10, y pocos los cumplen… ¿Te imaginas si fueran 100?”… Padre Antonio Leyh (benedictino).

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Gracias, muy agradecido. He recibido centenares de mensajes escritos y vía teléfono, con motivo de mis 77 años en el periodismo, que cumplí el lunes 24…

** Imposible publicarlos todos, pero me resulta muy tierno este, de Héctor S. Sánchez, enviado desde San Carlos: “Un gran abrazo por tus 77 años. Primera vez que te escribo, pero te sigo desde hace aproximadamente 40 años. ¡Qué bueno recordar cuando narrabas los juegos de Grandes Ligas, y decías la blanquita sigue alegre de hit sobre la grama del Yankee Stadium!”…

** “Lo que va de ayer a hoy”: Los Phillies lograron el lunes una jugada que no se veía en Grandes Ligas hace 100 años. La última vez que había ocurrido algo igual, fue en 1924, cuando Babe Ruth jugaba apenas su quinta temporada con los Yankees…

** El equipo de Philadelphia ganaba 4-0, a los Tigres, en el estadio de Detroit, en la entrada de abajo del tercer inning. Matt Vierling, center fielder de los Tigres, sin out y con corredores en primera y tercera, conectó línea al pitcher, Aaron Nola, quien atrapó para el primer out. Tiró a primera de donde había salido hacia segunda Carson Kelly, dos out. El corredor de tercera, Zach McKinstry, aparentemente ignoraba lo que ocurría, porque se desprendió hacia home, tiraron tercera, tercer out. Triple play 1-3-5. ¡Muy raro!…

-o-o-o-

“Todo comenzó cuando Eva le dio una manzana a Adán, ¿te imaginas si le hubiera dado una patilla?”… Fonseca.

-o-o-o-

** Gleyber Torres opina que el barquisimetano, Carlos Mendoza, de 44 años, está llamado a ser uno de los más notables mánagers de Grandes Ligas. Recuerda Gleyber, que cuando llegó a las menores de los Yankees, procedente de los Cachorros, Carlos le dio los mejores consejos, que cree le han servido como pelotero de las Mayores. Y ve a Mendoza, con orgullo, ahora al frente de los Mets…

** Mas todo ocurre en el peor momento de Gleyber con su mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, quien lo acusa de falta de agresividad en la acción, aparte de que ha tenido tres meses fatales al bate…

** Cuídate de quienes, en las Redes Antisociales, dicen que te quieren defender, como si fueran la Madre Teresa de Calcuta. Son delincuentes …

-o-o-o-

“Escribir acerca de la religión católica es muy fácil, porque Papa Dios ayuda”… Padre Menaza (salesiano).

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5