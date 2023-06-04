HALF A CENTURY TURNED AND BARTOLO RETIRED – CUMPLIÓ MEDIO SIGLO Y SE RETIRÓ BARTOLO

“The ‘meticulous’ medical treatments, as that name indicates, are based on suppositories”… Graterolacho.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Everything always has an end, even the career of one of the most celebrated big leaguers, the legendary Bartolo Colón, who turned 50 a few days ago, on the 24th of last month.

Bartolo, always stocky, born in Altamira, Puerto Plata, pitched for 11 of the 30 major league teams, Indians, Expos, White Sox, Angels, Red Sox, Yankees, A’s, Mets, Braves, Twins, Ranger. And in recent times he has worn the uniform of the Acereros de Monclova.

Yesterday the Mets announced that on Saturday, August 26, before the game against the Angels, at City Field, they will pay a tribute to the valuable Dominican to send him off, celebrating his past and wishing him the best of the best during the second part of his Century. of existence.

With the Mets, Bartolo signed a two-year deal in 2014, when he went 15-13, 4.09 in 31 appearances. In 2015 he showed his usual strength by winning 14 times with 13 losses and a 4.16 ERA in 33 games. That’s why they renewed his contract, so in 2016, he had final numbers of 15-8, 3-43 in 33 games.

When in 2005, with the Angels, this tireless Dominican obtained the Cy Young, because he won 21 games against eight defeats, with a 3.48 ERA, Tovar’s Venezuelan, Johán Santana was sandwich between, because he received the award in 2004 (20 -6. 2.61) and in 2006 (19-6, 2.77).

26 years ago Bartolo debuted in the Majors, with the Indians. It happened on April 4, 1997. He is the Latin American with

more games won, 247, and lost 188, 4.12 and 2,535 strikeouts. The Nicaraguan, Dave Martínez, won 245, suffered 193 losses, left a 3.70 ERA and left 2,535 batters with strikeouts.

Bartolo’s compatriot, Juan Marichal, who is in the Hall of Fame, reached these numbers in 16 seasons, 243-142, 2.89 and 2,303 strikeouts.

One of the most celebrated events in this Dominican’s career was when on May 7, 2016, he hit his only home run in 299 at bats. He went off James Shields’ pitch to clinch the Mets’ 4-3 win at Petco Park over the Padres. Then it was said that he was going to retire after that season.

Bartolo spent his childhood in a cardboard house, without electricity or water. But in the Major Leagues, he earned $117,280,000.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

CUMPLIÓ MEDIO SIGLO Y SE RETIRÓ BARTOLO

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE)

Todo tiene siempre un final, hasta la carrera de uno de los bigleaguers más celebrados, el legendario Bartolo Colón, quien llegó a sus 50 años de edad hace unos días, el 24 del mes pasado.

Bartolo, siempre rechoncho, nacido en Altamira, Puerto Plata, lanzó para 11 de los 30 equipos de Grandes Ligas, Indios, Expos, Medias Blancas, Angelinos, Medias Rojas, Yankees, Atléticos, Mets, Bravos, Twins, Ranger. Y en los últimos tiempos ha vestido el uniforme de los Acereros de Monclova.

Ayer los Mets anunciaron que el sábado 26 de agosto, antes del juego con los Angelinos, en City Field, van rendirle al valioso dominicano un tributo para despedirlo, celebrándole el pasado y deseándole, lo mejor de lo mejor durante la segunda parte de su Siglo de existencia.

Con los Mets, Bartolo firmó contrato por dos temporadas en 2014, cuando terminó con 15-13, 4.09 en 31 apariciones. En 2015 demostró su solidez de siempre al ganar 14 veces con 13 derrotas y efectividad de 4.16 en 33 juegos. Por eso le renovaron el contrato, por lo que en 2016, tuvo números finales de 15-8, 3-43 en 33 encuentros.

Cuando en 2005, con los Angelinos, este incansable quisqueyano obtuvo el Cy Young, porque ganó 21 juegos frente a ocho caídas, con efectividad de 3.48, el venezolano de Tovar, Johán Santana hizo sándwich con él, porque recibió el galardón en 2004 (20-6. 2,61) y en 2006 (19-6, 2.77).

Hace 26 años que Bartolo debutó en las Mayores, con los Indios. Ocurrió el cuatro de abril de 1997. Es el latinoamericano con

más juegos ganados, 247, y perdió 188, 4.12 y dos mil 535 strikeouts. El nicaragüense, Dave Martínez, ganó 245, sufrió 193 derrotas, dejó efectividad de 3.70 y a dos mil 535 bateadores dejó strikeouts.

El compatriota de Bartolo, Juan Marichal, quien está en el Hall de la Fama, alcanzó estos números en 16 temporadas, 243-142, 2.89 y dos mil 303 strikeouts.

Uno de los hechos más celebrados en carrera de este dominicano, fue cuando el siete de mayo de 2016, sacó su único jonrón en 299 turnos. Fue frente a lanzamiento de James Shields, para asegurar victoria de los Mets, 4-3, en Petco Park de los Padres. Entonces se dijo que iba a retirarse después de esa campaña.

Bartolo pasó su infancia en una casa de cartón, sin energía eléctrica ni agua. Pero en Grandes Ligas, ganó 117 millones 280 mil dólares.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

