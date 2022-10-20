Hall of Fame inaugurated in Mexico – Inauguran en México el Salón de la Fama

“Couples today keep their marriage a secret, so they don’t call them old-fashioned for having married”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The Yankees have appeared in 40 World Series and won 27. But how many Division titles have they won, how many Wild Cards and how many season games have they won? won and lost?

The Answer: 20-time Division Champions, nine Wild Cards and in their 120 seasons since 2003, they have a record of 10,602 wins and 8,000 losses.

Immortals. The Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame will be inaugurated late via pandemic. On Thursday, November 10, starting at seven at night, Matías Carrillo, Vinicio Castilla, Isidro Márquez, José Luis Sandoval, Eduardo Jiménez, William Serrell and the journalist and historian, Jorge Menéndez Torre, will be inducted.

The Director of the Hall, engineer Francisco Padilla, reported it.

-o-o-o-

“Horrible vice of radio and television people in the use of ‘obviously’. And they don’t even know what it means, so they ‘obviously’ give that joke.” J.V.

-o-o-o-

Luxury forwards. I’ve seen some really good third basemen play, like Brooks Robinson, Graig Nettles and Clete Boyer. But now there are four of the best in history, Nolan Arenado, Rafael Devers, José Ramírez and Manny Machado.

Superior to all, Miami’s Machado, spectacular defensively, with immense power and also, the ability to hit the ball.

Unforgettable. To remember those 18 innings, in the third game of the 2022 division, American League. The Astros beat the Mariners 1-0, with a home run by Jéremy Peña from Quisqueya (DR).

They tied for the longest postseason game, because the Dodgers and Red Sox also played 18 innings during the third game of the 2018 World Series. 3-2, Dodgers

Bobby bald. Bob Costas, one of the best commentators in English, allowed himself the slip that the Yankees have not won a World Series since 2000, when in 2009, they won it over the Phillies in six dates.

Naylor mocked. Gerry (Nat King) Cole (Yankees) is a gentleman against 25-year-old Canadian Josh Naylor (Indians). The mockery that he wanted to make after hitting a home run made him the laughing stock of everyone. After the home run, Naylor trotted around the bases pretending he was rocking a baby in his arms, to show how easily he had gotten the ball out of him.

Since then, everything has gone so badly for the Clevelanders that the Yankees have sent them home using the same mime of the baby in their arms.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————–Español———————-

Inauguran en México el Salón de la Fama

“Parejitas hoy día mantienen su matrimonio en secreto, para que no los tilden de anticuados por haberse casado”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los Yankees han aparecido en 40 Series Mundiales y han ganado 27. Pero, ¿cuántos títulos de la División han obtenido, cuántas Wild Cards y cuántos juegos de las temporadas han ganado y han perdido?

La Respuesta: Campeones de la División 20 veces, nueve Wild Cards y en sus 120 temporadas, desde la de 2003, tienen récord de 10 mil 602 victorias y ocho mil derrotas.

Inmortales. El Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de México, será inaugurado con atraso vía pandemia. El jueves 10 de noviembre, a partir de las siete de la noche, elevarán a Matías Carrillo, Vinicio Castilla, Isidro Márquez, José Luis Sandoval, Eduardo Jiménez, William Serrell y el periodista e historiador, Jorge Menéndez Torre.

Lo informó el Director del Salón, ingeniero Francisco Padilla.

-o-o-o-

“Horrible vicio de la gente de radio y televisión en el uso de ‘obviamente’. Y ni siquiera saben qué quiere decir, por lo que ‘obviamente’ dan esa comicota”.J.V.

-o-o-o-

Antesalistas de lujo. He visto jugar a muy buenos terceras bases, como Brooks Róbinson, Graig Nettles y Clete Boyer. Pero ahora hay cuatro de los mejores en la historia, Nolan Arenado, Rafael Devers, José Ramírez y Manny Machado.

Superior a todos, el miamiense Machado, espectacular a la defensiva, con poder inmenso y además, habilidad para chocar la bola.

Inolvidable. Para recordar esos 18 innings, en el tercer juego de la divisional 2022, Liga Americana. Los Astros ganaron a los Marineros 1-0, con jonrón del quisqueyano, Jéremy Peña.

Empataron el juego más largo de postemporada, porque Dodgers y Medias Rojas, también se fajaron en 18 Capítulos durante el tercer choque de a Serie Mundial 2018. 3-2, Dodgers

Pelón de Bobby. Bob Costas, de los mejores comentaristas en inglés, se permitió el desliz de que los Yankees no ganan una Serie Mundial desde 2000, cuando en 2009, la ganaron a los Phillies en seis fechas.

Naylor burlado. Gerry (Nat King) Cole (Yankees) es un señor ante el canadiense de 25 años, Josh Naylor (Indios). La burla que quiso hacerle después de conectarle jonrón, lo convirtió en el hazme reír de todos. Tras el cuadrangular, Naylor trotó por las bases simulando que mecía a un bebé entre brazos, para demostrar cuán fácil le había sacado la bola.

Desde entonces, todo fue tan mal para los de Cléveland, que los Yankees los mandaron a sus casas usando la misma mímica del bebé entre los brazos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5