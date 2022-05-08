Happy Mothers Day From Latino Sports – Interesting Stories Attached

May 8th, three days after Cinco de Mayo where every corporation in the states uses to try to reach out to the Latino community and all its potential consumers to buy. Three days after more beers are sold in the USA than at any other day, we must pause, detox, and pay homage to the mothers in our lives, who sometimes might not receive the credit that they deserve.

I personally want to thank my mom, Lidia Santiago González. Though she and my dad split, and I stayed with my dad since the age of 8, I still must give many thanks to the woman that carried me for 9 months. Mothers, no matter what give us life. Every time we see a sports superstar performing and getting all the attention, we should also think that a women carried that superstar in her womb, throughout pain and much discomfort for 9 months to bring him/her to this life.

So today on what many recognize as Mother’s Day (I personally believe Mother’s Day is every day) on behalf of Latino Sports I want to say: HAPPY MOTHERS DAY/FELIZ DIA DE LAS MADRES.

Also thought of sharing these interesting stories of some baseball players and their moms.

Mother’s Day Baseball Stories