Happy Bartolo Colón Day!

FLUSHING, NY — The Return of Big Sexy! Prior to the Rockies-Mets series finale on Sunday afternoon, Bartolo Colón made his triumphant return to Citi Field by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
So, why today May 7th? On this date in 2016 at Petco Park, Colón, who is known by the popular nickname: Big Sexy, did the impossible and hit a ball that was heard around the world.
OTD 7 years ago, the impossible happened!
Bartolo Colon went yard. pic.twitter.com/A3eixiePMt
— MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023
Crazy to think this came seven years ago! The two-run blast was one for the record books — Colón became the oldest player in MLB history to hit his first career HR, surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.
Additionally, he became the second-oldest player in Mets franchise history to hit a home run (age 42), only behind Julio Franco, who homered at the age of 48. A monumental swing, one that will be remembered for a lifetime.
Nevertheless, Colón, a native of Altamira, Dominican Republic, now at age 49, cherished Sunday’s festivities and was thrilled to be back in Queens.
The four-time All Star and 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner, retired following the 2018 season, ending his 21-year MLB career with the most wins in MLB history among pitchers born in Latin America.
Most Career Wins in MLB history among Pitchers born in Latin America
Bartolo Colón – Dominican Republic: 247
Dennis Martínez – Nicaragua: 245
Juan Marichal – Dominican Republic: 243
Luis Tiant – Cuba: 229
Pedro Martínez – Dominican Republic: 219
In 565 career games, 552 for starts, Colón recorded 247 wins and 188 losses — posting a 4.12 ERA with 2,532 strikeouts in 3461.2 innings.
The right-hander spent 2014-2016 with the Mets and became a New York fan-favorite, holding a 3.90 ERA across 95 starts with a 44-34 record. Despite his retirement, Colón threw out the first pitch to Francisco Lindor with the same energy as if he was still in the big leagues.
During New York’s 13-6 loss to Colorado, Colón was present in the Mets Team Store — handing out merchandise to fans as well as posing for photos and signing autographs. He even participated in a trivia contest with a fan, which was aired live on the massive center-field scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning.
All together, a joyous and memorable day back at Citi Field for Big Sexy, Bartolo Colón.
Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Lost respect between big leaguers – Perdido el respeto entre big leaguers
“You may believe that carrying a rabbit’s foot in your pocket brings good luck…...
-
Happy Bartolo Colón Day!
FLUSHING, NY — The Return of Big Sexy! Prior to the Rockies-Mets series finale...
-
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
Colorado Rockies @ New York Mets Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY Photos captured by...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
Tovar And Rockies Latino Connection
FLUSHING, NY — Rockies manager Bud Black is a veteran. A manager of the...