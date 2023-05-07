Happy Bartolo Colón Day!

Bartolo Colón throws out first pitch at Citi Field on the seven-year anniversary of his first career MLB home run - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — The Return of Big Sexy! Prior to the Rockies-Mets series finale on Sunday afternoon, Bartolo Colón made his triumphant return to Citi Field by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

So, why today May 7th? On this date in 2016 at Petco Park, Colón, who is known by the popular nickname: Big Sexy, did the impossible and hit a ball that was heard around the world.

OTD 7 years ago, the impossible happened! Bartolo Colon went yard. pic.twitter.com/A3eixiePMt — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023

Crazy to think this came seven years ago! The two-run blast was one for the record books — Colón became the oldest player in MLB history to hit his first career HR, surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

Additionally, he became the second-oldest player in Mets franchise history to hit a home run (age 42), only behind Julio Franco, who homered at the age of 48. A monumental swing, one that will be remembered for a lifetime.

Nevertheless, Colón, a native of Altamira, Dominican Republic, now at age 49, cherished Sunday’s festivities and was thrilled to be back in Queens.

The four-time All Star and 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner, retired following the 2018 season, ending his 21-year MLB career with the most wins in MLB history among pitchers born in Latin America.

Most Career Wins in MLB history among Pitchers born in Latin America

Bartolo Colón – Dominican Republic: 247

Dennis Martínez – Nicaragua: 245

Juan Marichal – Dominican Republic: 243

Luis Tiant – Cuba: 229

Pedro Martínez – Dominican Republic: 219

In 565 career games, 552 for starts, Colón recorded 247 wins and 188 losses — posting a 4.12 ERA with 2,532 strikeouts in 3461.2 innings.

The right-hander spent 2014-2016 with the Mets and became a New York fan-favorite, holding a 3.90 ERA across 95 starts with a 44-34 record. Despite his retirement, Colón threw out the first pitch to Francisco Lindor with the same energy as if he was still in the big leagues.

During New York’s 13-6 loss to Colorado, Colón was present in the Mets Team Store — handing out merchandise to fans as well as posing for photos and signing autographs. He even participated in a trivia contest with a fan, which was aired live on the massive center-field scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning.

All together, a joyous and memorable day back at Citi Field for Big Sexy, Bartolo Colón.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

