Harper, Marsh, Manea and Bell look horrible – Harper, Marsh, Manea y Bell se ven horribles

“Who does not laugh does not live”… Anonymous.-

-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Post Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Cirilo Marcano Y. from Panama, believes: “I believe that Bryce Harper, now 30 years old (exact 30), Major League veteran (11 seasons) and with a millionaire salary (27,538,461 dollars annually), should take a different attitude than the very childish and grotesque one he has exhibited this postseason, every time the Phillies accomplish something positive.

“It looks really ridiculous. And let me warn you, I’m a fan of that Philadelphia club.”

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, comments: “It gave me a kind of drowsiness to see Brandon Marsh, of the Phillies, 24 years old, with that disgusting long hair and unhygienic beard. Dirtier than the most abandoned of beggars. How far have we come, in a show sport that was so clean and exciting.”

Friend Beto… From the Padres, also disgusting, Sean Manea and Josh Bell.

Gustavo Toro, from San Antonio de los Altos, asks: “Why are they the San Diego Fathers and not the San Diego Fathers? Since they are from the United States.”

Amigo Tavo: That team was baptized in honor of the order of Franciscan priests, who were Spanish and were there. San Diego was Mexican territory.

Miguel M. Zorrilla P. from Hermosillo, asks: “Is the fielding title El Glove de Oro?”

Amigo Migo…: Nothing has to do one thing with the other. That title is obtained with the sum of the putouts and assists, between the sum of assists, putouts and errors.

Oscar A. Sanabria, from Yaritagua, asks: “To what level did Carrao Bracho and Luis Peñalver play in the United States? And, if they were as good as they say, why didn’t they reach the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Caro: Camaleón played two years in the minors, they didn’t let him go, but he came back because he said he suffered a lot from discrimination. In an interview, he assured me that he was not afraid of air flights, as they say, and he pointed out that he played for 10 years in Mexico, where he traveled by plane.

Peñalver pitched 17 years between Mexico (AAA) and other categories in the United States, with a combined record of 153-137, 3.07. But it was difficult to get a place in the majors, which only had 16 teams.

Orlando Vásquez R. from Maracaibo asks: “Which State has the most Major League teams?”

Amigo Orlo: California, with Giants, Athletics, Angels, Padres and Dodgers.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————Español————————–

Harper, Marsh, Manea y Bell se ven horribles

“Quien no ríe no vive”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Cirilo Marcano Y. de Panamá, opina: “Considero que Bryce Harper, ya en sus 30 años de edad (30 exactos), veterano de Grandes Ligas (11 temporadas) y con sueldo millonario (27 millones 538 mil 461 dólares anuales), debería tomar una actitud diferente a la muy infantil y grotesca que ha exhibido en esta postemporada, cada vez que los Phillies logran algo positivo.

“Se ve realmente ridículo. Y le advierto que soy fanático de ese club de Philadelphia”.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, comenta: “Me dio una especie de soponcio ver a Brandon Marsh, de los Phillies, 24 años, con esa asquerosa cabellera larga y barba antihigiénica. Más sucio que el más abandonado de los pordioseros. ¿Hasta qué punto hemos llegado, en un deporte espectáculo que era tan limpio y emocionante”.

Amigo Beto… De los Padres, también asquerosos, Sean Manea y Josh Bell.

Gustavo Toro, de San Antonio de los Altos, pregunta: “¿Por qué son los Padres de San Diego y no San Diego Fathers?, ya que son de Estados Unidos”.

Amigo Tavo: Ese equipo fue bautizado en honor a la orden de los sacerdotes franciscanos, que eran españoles y estaba allí. San Diego era territorio mexicano.

Miguel M. Zorrilla P. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿El título de fildeo, es El Guante de Oro?”.

Amigo Migo…: Nada tiene que ver una cosa con la otra. Ese título se obtiene con la suma de los outs y las asistencias, entre la suma de asistencias, outs y errores.

Oscar A. Sanabria, de Yaritagua, pregunta: “¿Hasta qué nivel jugaron en Estados Unidos, Carrao Bracho y Luis Peñalver?, y, si fueron tan buenos, como dicen, ¿por qué no llegaron a Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Caro: Camaleón jugó dos años en las menores, no lo dejaron libre, pero regresó porque decía sufrir mucho por la discriminación. En una entrevista, me aseguró que no le temía a los vuelos aéreos, como dicen, y me señaló que jugó 10 años en México, donde viajaba en aviones.

Peñalver lanzó 17 años entre México (AAA) y otras categorías en Estados Unidos, con record sumado de 153-137, 3.07. Pero era difícil lograr sitio en las mayores, que sólo tenían 16 equipos.

Orlando Vásquez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuál Estado tiene más equipos de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Orlo: California, con Gigantes, Atléticos, Angelinos, Padres y Dodgers.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5