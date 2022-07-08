Harper says he’s still injured – Harper dice que sigue lesionado

“Marriage, unlike fever, begins with heat and ends cold”… Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** Big party in the Bronx this weekend as the Yankees’ biggest foe, the Red Sox, visit Yankee Stadium for three games…: Tonight, 7:05, Tomorrow Saturday, 7:15 and Sunday, 1:35… ** The Phillies, seven games behind the leading Mets in the East, have played without Bryce Harper since June 25, when he suffered a fractured left thumb due to a pitch by Padres pitcher Blake Stell. And now, two weeks after the incident, Harper says he doesn’t know when he will play again, that he doesn’t want to rush his return… ** Tuesday the fifth marked the 75th anniversary of the debut in the Major Leagues, with the Indians, of Larry Doby, the first black in the American League. The story of Jackie Róbinson, first of the breed in the National, has traditionally overshadowed the greatness of Doby. But he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998…

“I would like to be the shoe/ of that, your soft foot,/ to see from time to time,/b what your shoe sees/… Ecuadorian folklore.-

But listen, you see/…: Now, dressed in pants, the shoes don’t see anything/, the shoes don’t see anymore.

** The adventures of my trip to the Sierra Maestra, via “Bohemia” magazine, to interview Fidel and Raúl Castro and Che Guevara, is one of the Chapters of my book, “75 Years of Journalism”. You find it from “Amazon”… ** On the day of the elevation of the seven immortals this year, Sunday 24, no less than 52 members of the Hall of Fame will be in Cooperstown. Among others, Bert Blyleven, Wade Boggs, George Brett, Rollie Fingers, Pat Gillick, Goose Gossage, Ken Griffey Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Rickey Hénderson, Reggie Jackson, Derek Jeter, Sandy Koufax, Juan Marichal, Mariano Rivera, Cal Ripken, Ivan Rodriguez, Ozzie Smith, Dave Winfield…

** The first triple play in the history of the Major Leagues has been completed, made by a centerfielder, Byron Buxton, and a third baseman, the Colombian, Gio Urshela (Twins). With the score tied at two, A.J. Pollock (White Sox) hit a fly to the fences that he caught, Buxton. From first, Yoán Moncada had started towards second, just like Adam Engel from second to third. Urshela received the throw, touched Engel and went to second to do the same with Moncada. Triple plays 8-5!…

“You can change the present and you can change the future, but who can change the past?”… William Shakespeare.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Harper dice que sigue lesionado

“El matrimonio, al contrario de la fiebre, comienza con calor y termina frío”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Gran fiesta en El Bronx este fin de semana, porque el enemigo más frontal de los Yankees, los Medias Rojas, visitan Yankee Stadium para tres juegos…: Esta noche, 7:05, mañana sábado, 7:15 y el domingo, 1:35… ** Los Phillies, a siete juegos de los líderes Mets en el este, juegan sin Bryce Harper desde el 25 de junio, cuando sufrió fractura del dedo pulgar izquierdo, por pelotazo aplicado por el lanzador de los Padres, Blake Stell. Y ahora, a dos semanas del incidente, dice Harper ignorar cuándo volverá a jugar, que no quiere apresurar su regreso… ** El martes cinco se cumplieron 75 años del debut en Grandes Ligas, con los Indios, de Larry Doby, el primer negro en la Liga Americana. La historia de Jakie Róbinson, primero de la raza en la Nacional, ha opacado tradicionalmente lo grande de Doby. Pero fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1998…

“Quisiera ser el zapato/ de ese, tu mullido pie,/ para ver de cuando en cuando,/b lo que tu zapato ve/… Folklore ecuatoriano.-

Pero oiga, vea usted/…: Ahora, empantalonadas, los zapatos no ven nada/, los zapatos ya no ven.

** Las aventuras de mi viaje a la Sierra Maestra, vía revista “Bohemia”, para entrevistar a Fidel y Raúl Castro y al Che Guevara, es uno de los Capítulos de mi libro, “75 Años de Periodismo”. Lo encuentras de “Ámazon”… ** El día de la elevación de los siete inmortales de este año, domingo 24, no menos de 52 miembros del Hall de la Fama estarán en Cooperstown. Entre otros, Bert Blyleven, Wade Boggs, George Brett, Rollie Fingers, Pat Gillick, Goose Gossage, Ken Griffey hijo, Vladimir Guerrero padre, Rickey Hénderson, Reggie Jackson, Derek Jeter, Sandy Koufax, Juan Marichal, Mariano Rivera, Cal Ripken, Iván Rodríguez, Ozzie Smith, Dave Winfield…

** Se ha consumado el primer triple play en la historia de las Grandes Ligas, realizado por un centerfielder, Byron Buxton y un tercera base, el colombiano, Gio Urshela (Twins). Con la pizarra empatada a dos, A.J. Pollock (Medias Blancas) conectó fly hacia las bardas que atrapó, Buxton. Desde primera, Yoán Moncada había arrancado hacia segunda, igual que Adam Engel de segunda a tercera. Urshela recibió el tiro, tocó a Engel y fue hasta segunda para hacer lo mismo con Moncada. ¡Triple play 8-5!…

“Puedes modificar el presente y puedes modificar el futuro, pero, ¿quién podrá cambiar el pasado?”… William Shakespeare.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

