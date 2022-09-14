Hawaiian Lady Against Baseball Disaster – Dama hawaiana contra el desastre del beisbol

“Many guilty incapable, try to apologize with that trite of ‘reasons beyond our control!’… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Jorge L. Ortega M. de Obregón asks, “What were Joe DiMaggio’s numbers during his 56 games hitting hits in 1941?”

Amigo Yoyo: During the string he hit 408, 91 hits, in 223 at-bats and 55 RBIs. His average at the end of that season was 375. The Yankees won 41 of 56 games, lost 13 and tied two. There were still stadiums without lighting.

Alfredo Boscán, from Maracaibo, asks: “Who has been the pitcher who has posted the most consecutive zeros?”.

Friend Fred: Orel Hershiser, of the Dodgers, who in 1988, between August 30 against the Expos and September 28 against the Padres, drew 59 consecutive zeros.

The previous record was 58.2, by another Dodger, Don Drysdale, in 1968.

Ramiro Echenagucia, from Caracas, asks: “Why did you choose Tommy John, and not someone else, for the first elbow operation?”

Amigo Miro: They didn’t “choose” him, but rather, in 1974, he went to consult with the surgeon Frank Jobe, who after three exams, proposed to try the experiment, to replace the tendon of his left elbow with one of his wrist. right.

Juan Loaiza, a Venezuelan professional umpire, asks: “Why are they going to increase the size of the bases?”

Friend and namesake: Commissioner Ron Manfred argues this will prevent injuries, especially at first base, where runners sometimes step on defensive players’ feet.

Dinosalva Grijales, from Hawaii, opines: “Among the players dressed as beggars, ragged, dirty; plus the narrators and commentators in Spanish destroying the game and the language; plus commissioner Rob Manfred imposing stupidities, they are doing baseball a shit. Why will they hate him like this, if he has lifted many out of misery and has given so much to so many, including Manfred, 17.5 million dollars a year in salary?

Victorino R. Pinzón, from Culiacán, asks: “Can the Dodgers beat the record for most wins by a team in a season?”

Friend Vic: My friends at BetOnline, Jimmy Shapiro tells me, think they’ve got it. Yesterday Tuesday they woke up with 97-43. The mark is 116, set by the Cubs in 1906 and tied by the Mariners in 2001. Dawn will come and we’ll see!



Dama hawaiana contra el desastre del beisbol

"Muchos incapaces culpables, tratan de disculparse con aquello tan trillado de 'motivos ajenos a nuestra voluntad!"… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Jorge L. Ortega M. de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Cuáles fueron los números de Joe DiMaggio durante sus 56 juegos conectando incogibles en 1941?”.

Amigo Yoyo: Durante la cadena bateó para 408, 91 incogibles, en 223 turnos y 55 carreras impulsadas. Su promedio al terminar esa temporada, quedó en 375. Los Yankees ganaron 41 de los 56 juegos, perdieron 13 y dos quedaron empatados. Aún había estadios sin alumbrado.

Alfredo Boscán, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el lanzador que ha colgado más ceros consecutivos?”.

Amigo Fred: Orel Hershiser, de los Dodgers, quien en 1988, entre el 30 de Agosto frente a los Expos y el el 28 de septiembre ante los Padres, dibujó 59 ceros consecutivos.

El record anterior era de 58.2, por otro de los Dodgers, Don Drysdale, en 1968.

Ramiro Echenagucia, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué escogieron a Tommy John, y no a otro, para la primera operación del codo?”.

Amigo Miro: No lo “escogieron”, sino que, en 1974, él se presentó a consultarse con el cirujano Frank Jobe, quien después de tres exámenes, le propuso tratar el experimento, para sustituirle el tendón del codo izquierdo por uno de la muñeca derecha.

Juan Loaiza, umpire profesional venezolano, pregunta: “¿Para qué van a aumentar el tamaño de las bases?”.

Amigo y tocayo: El comisionado, Ron Manfred, alega que así se evitarán lesiones, especialmente en primera base, donde a veces los corredores pisan el pie del jugador a la defensiva.

Dinosalva Grijales, de Hawaii, opina: “Entre los peloteros disfrazados de pordioseros, de andrajosos, de sucios; más los narradores y comentaristas en castellano destrozando el juego y el idioma; más el comisionado Rob Manfred imponiendo estupideces, le están haciendo una cayapa al beisbol. ¿Por qué lo odiarán así, si ha sacado de la miseria a muchos y le ha dado tanto a tantos, incluso a Manfred, 17 millones 500 mil dólares anuales de sueldo?.

Victorino R. Pinzón, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Podrán los Dodgers superar el record de más victorias por un equipo en una temporada?”.

Amigo Vic: Mis amigos de BetOnline, según me informa Jimmy Shapiro, creen que sí tienen con qué. Ayer martes amanecieron con 97-43. La marca es de 116, impuesta por los Cachorros en 1906 y empatada por los Marineros en 2001. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!



