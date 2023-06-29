He couldn’t pitch, but he could hit home runs – No podía lanzar, pero sí batear jonrones

“Times don’t change, what changes is people”… Joseph McKadew

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida, VIP-WIRE – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Barry Bonds is 6-foot-1; Shohei Ohtani, 6-4; Babe Ruth was 6-2 and Hank Aaron was 6-0. What was the name and the height of the smallest home run champion in history?

THE ANSWER: It was Hack Wilson, who was 5-6 and led the National League in home runs four times, 1926, 1927, 1928 and 1930.

SUCH IS LIFE. In 2014, I was inducted into the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, of which I am proud. But years before, I appeared as a candidate for the other Hall of Fame there, the Venezuelan Sports Hall, managed by the Circle of Sports Journalists, and I never had the necessary votes for my elevation. I’m out.

But, I do not hate the electors, most of whom are still very good friends of mine. It just so happens that I don’t deserve such high honors.

THROWS AND HITS THE BALL OUT. Shohei Ohtani was pitching a good game against the White Sox, when in the seventh inning, with one out, he was pulled from action as a pitcher, but he remained the designated hitter. The Japanese had suffered the detachment of a nail.

He allowed one run, four hits, two walks and one wild pitch, and left 10 batters strikeouts.

In the bottom of that seventh, Ohtani hit his second home run of the game, his 28th on the season. The Angeles won 4-2.

The Angels woke up yesterday with 44-37, second place behind the Texas Rangers.

-o-o-o-

When Babe Ruth died, he arrived at the gates of Heaven, and Saint Peter called God over the internal telephone system to ask him:

“Babe Ruth is here, and he wants to come in, what should I do?”

Father God replied:

“Just let him in!”

-o-o-o-

DRAMA JUDGE. Since the third of this month, Aaron Judge has not been able to play, and many though it was something of no importance, just a harmless blow.

Judge has injured a ligament in the big toe of his right foot, and the doctors don’t know when he will be able to reappear in the lineup.

The Yankees have lost two out of three games ever since he was out, hitting .291, 19 home runs, 40 RBI.

The injury arose when Judge dove to his feet against the right field fence at Dodgers Stadium to make a great play. Quite a bad deal to traded an out, no matter how spectacular the play was, for a star like Judge getting injured for more than a month and with no date of returning in sight.

-o-o-

“Having been the 3,000th strikeout for Bob Gibson and also for Nolan Ryan, indicates that I was twice in the right place at the right time”… Cesarín Gerónimo.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com@juanvene5

(En Español)

“Los tiempos no cambian, lo que cambia es la gente”… Joseph McKadew

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida, VIP-WIRE – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: Barry Bonds mide seis pies una pulgada; Shohei Ohtani, 6-4; Babe Ruth medía 6-2 y Hank Aaron, 6-0. ¿Cuál era el nombre y la estatura del campeón jonronero más pequeño en la historia?

LA RESPUESTA: Su nombre fue Hack Wilson, quien medía 5-6 y fue líder en jonrones de la Liga Nacional cuatro veces, 1926, 1927, 1928 y 1930.

ASÍ ES LA VIDA. En el año 2014, fui elevado al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, de lo que estoy orgulloso. Pero años antes, aparecí como candidato al otro Salón de la Fama de allá, al del Deporte Venezolano, que maneja el Círculo de Periodistas Deportivos, y nunca tuve los votos necesarios para mi elevación. Estoy fuera.

No por eso odio a los electores, la mayoría de los cuales siguen siendo muy buenos amigos míos. Simplemente ocurre que no merezco tan grandes honores.

LANZA Y SACA LA BOLA. Shohei Ohtani lanzaba un buen juego frente a los Medias Blancas, cuando en el séptimo inning, con un out, fue sacado de la acción como pitcher, pero permaneció de bateador designado. El japonés había sufrido el desprendimiento de una uña.

Permitió esa vez una carrera, cuatro hits, dos bases por bolas y un wild pitch, frente a 10 strikeouts.

En el cierre de ese séptimo, Ohtani disparó su segundo jonrón en el juego, y lleva 28 en la temporada. La victoria angelina fue de 4-2.

Los Angelinos amanecieron ayer con 44-37, segundos, tras los Rangers de Texas.

-o-o-o-

Cuando Babe Ruth murió, llegó a las puertas del Cielo, y San Pedro llamó a Papa Dios por el teléfono interno para preguntarle:

“Aquí llegó Babe Ruth, y quiere pasar, ¿qué hago?”.

Papa Dios le respondió:

“¡A ese hay que pasarlo!”.

-o-o-o-

DRAMA JUDGE. Desde el tres de este mes, Aaron Judge no ha podido jugar, y. suponían era algo sin importancia, un inofensivo golpe.

Judge tiene lesionado un ligamento en el dedo grande del pie derecho por lo que los médicos no saben cuándo podrá reaparecer en la alineación.

Los Yankees, han perdido dos de cada tres juegos desde que él quedó fuera, bateando para 291, 19 jonrones, 40 carreras impulsadas.

La lesión surgió cuando Judge se tiró de pie contra la barda del right field en el Dodgers Stadium, para realizar gran jugada. Un mal negocio, porque cambiaron un out, por muy espectacular que haya sido, por un estelar como él lesionado por más de un mes o sin anuncio sobre su regreso.

-o-o-

“Haber sido el strikeout tres mil de Bob Gibson y también de Nolan Ryan, indica que dos veces estuve en el sitio correcto a la hora correcta”… Cesarín Gerónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5