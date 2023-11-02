Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2023 WORLD SERIES

The 2023 ALCS MVP Adolis García celebrates winning the World Series in Rangers clubhouse - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents “Highlights from 2023 World Series” — a series recap featuring the best of the best in the 2023 Fall Classic played from Friday, October 27th – Wednesday, November 1st. The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the best of seven series (4-1), to clinch the World Series Championship.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers – Texas wins Fall Classic (4-1), becomes World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history

43rd United States President George W. Bush throws out Game 1 first pitch to 2017 Cooperstown Hall of Fame inductee Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

Ketel Marte tacks on a run for Arizona in Game 1, and makes history along the way

EL BOMBI! Adolis García hits a walk off home run to cap off a Game 1 thriller!

Rangers legend and soon to be Cooperstown Hall of Famer Adrian Beltré throws out Game 2 first pitch

DREAMS COME TRUE: D-Backs 23-year-old rookie Gabriel Moreno goes yard in the World Series

Ketel Marte: In A Class Of His Own – The Longest Postseason Hitting Streak Ever!

Emmanuel Rivera mans down the hot corner at third base to close out Game 2

Geraldo Perdomo attempts to impersonate his teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and meets up with Willy Adames (Brewers shortstop) prior to Game 3

Adolis García guns down Christian Walker at the plate on an incredible throw from right!

José Leclerc finishes off the ninth and secures the save in Game 3

Lockdown defense from D-Backs Geraldo Perdomo in Game 4

Three Run Homer from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Once Again, Geraldo Perdomo makes another highlight worthy play at Shortstop

Back, Back, Back, Back and Caught by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Cuban Missile Aroldis Chapman with a 101 MPH heater!

ON-THE-FIELD: Texas defeats Arizona by a final score of 5-0 in Game 5 to clinch the 2023 World Series Championship

The moment Adolis García became a World Series Champion

Clubhouse Celebration with El Bombi!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball

en English
en Englishit Italianes Spanish