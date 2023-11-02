The 2023 ALCS MVP Adolis García celebrates winning the World Series in Rangers clubhouse - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents “Highlights from 2023 World Series” — a series recap featuring the best of the best in the 2023 Fall Classic played from Friday, October 27th – Wednesday, November 1st. The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the best of seven series (4-1), to clinch the World Series Championship.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers – Texas wins Fall Classic (4-1), becomes World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history

43rd United States President George W. Bush throws out Game 1 first pitch to 2017 Cooperstown Hall of Fame inductee Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

Ketel Marte tacks on a run for Arizona in Game 1, and makes history along the way

Ketel ties the longest hitting streak in MLB #postseason history! Oh, and drives in Perdomo to make it a 2-run lead. 😌 pic.twitter.com/WfO6aKne4h — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023

EL BOMBI! Adolis García hits a walk off home run to cap off a Game 1 thriller!

Rangers legend and soon to be Cooperstown Hall of Famer Adrian Beltré throws out Game 2 first pitch

Adrián Beltré fue el encargado de hacer el FIRST PITCH del Juego 2 de la #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/Z4ruYI3UHZ — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 29, 2023

DREAMS COME TRUE: D-Backs 23-year-old rookie Gabriel Moreno goes yard in the World Series

Gabi does it again!! pic.twitter.com/zPgXmrYE1A — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023

Ketel Marte: In A Class Of His Own – The Longest Postseason Hitting Streak Ever!

HITTING. MACHINE. Ketel Marte now has the longest hitting streak in postseason history 🙌 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5SpWdK801p — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2023

Emmanuel Rivera mans down the hot corner at third base to close out Game 2

A clinical win from the boys in Sedona Red to level the series! pic.twitter.com/S3KfzRN6Nx — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023

Geraldo Perdomo attempts to impersonate his teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and meets up with Willy Adames (Brewers shortstop) prior to Game 3

Adolis García guns down Christian Walker at the plate on an incredible throw from right!

José Leclerc finishes off the ninth and secures the save in Game 3

José Leclerc cerró el Juego 3 con 2 ponches corridos. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/SrMa4gwaWI — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 31, 2023

Lockdown defense from D-Backs Geraldo Perdomo in Game 4

Three Run Homer from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Once Again, Geraldo Perdomo makes another highlight worthy play at Shortstop

Jugada de usted y tenga de parte de Geraldo Perdomo. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/fDrrdjpeld — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) November 2, 2023

Back, Back, Back, Back and Caught by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Cuban Missile Aroldis Chapman with a 101 MPH heater!

ON-THE-FIELD: Texas defeats Arizona by a final score of 5-0 in Game 5 to clinch the 2023 World Series Championship

The moment Adolis García became a World Series Champion

Pure joy from Adolis Garcia 🥹 pic.twitter.com/g5ohXNwvrG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Clubhouse Celebration with El Bombi!

Couldn’t have done it without that man 💪 pic.twitter.com/pus0lblGjn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

