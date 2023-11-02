Latino Sports presents “Highlights from 2023 World Series” — a series recap featuring the best of the best in the 2023 Fall Classic played from Friday, October 27th – Wednesday, November 1st. The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the best of seven series (4-1), to clinch the World Series Championship.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers – Texas wins Fall Classic (4-1), becomes World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history
43rd United States President George W. Bush throws out Game 1 first pitch to 2017 Cooperstown Hall of Fame inductee Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez
43 ➡️ 7 pic.twitter.com/pjc66rkIDT
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 28, 2023
Ketel Marte tacks on a run for Arizona in Game 1, and makes history along the way
Ketel ties the longest hitting streak in MLB #postseason history!
Oh, and drives in Perdomo to make it a 2-run lead. 😌 pic.twitter.com/WfO6aKne4h
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
EL BOMBI! Adolis García hits a walk off home run to cap off a Game 1 thriller!
BOMBI CALLS GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/fhVZgXzEuf
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 28, 2023
Rangers legend and soon to be Cooperstown Hall of Famer Adrian Beltré throws out Game 2 first pitch
Adrián Beltré fue el encargado de hacer el FIRST PITCH del Juego 2 de la #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/Z4ruYI3UHZ
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 29, 2023
DREAMS COME TRUE: D-Backs 23-year-old rookie Gabriel Moreno goes yard in the World Series
Gabi does it again!! pic.twitter.com/zPgXmrYE1A
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
Ketel Marte: In A Class Of His Own – The Longest Postseason Hitting Streak Ever!
HITTING. MACHINE.
Ketel Marte now has the longest hitting streak in postseason history 🙌
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5SpWdK801p
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2023
Emmanuel Rivera mans down the hot corner at third base to close out Game 2
A clinical win from the boys in Sedona Red to level the series! pic.twitter.com/S3KfzRN6Nx
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
Geraldo Perdomo attempts to impersonate his teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and meets up with Willy Adames (Brewers shortstop) prior to Game 3
En la #WorldSeries puede pasar cualquier cosa. pic.twitter.com/nQWjKK5QwF
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 30, 2023
Adolis García guns down Christian Walker at the plate on an incredible throw from right!
Thank you for testing Adolis. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/v6U8rkP7TQ
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 31, 2023
José Leclerc finishes off the ninth and secures the save in Game 3
José Leclerc cerró el Juego 3 con 2 ponches corridos. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/SrMa4gwaWI
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 31, 2023
Lockdown defense from D-Backs Geraldo Perdomo in Game 4
“Por aquí no inventes” 🙅♂️ – Geraldo Perdomo, probablemente. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/SEgnNiySgb
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) November 1, 2023
Three Run Homer from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Piña Power. 🍍 pic.twitter.com/PDwCiOnxi8
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 1, 2023
Once Again, Geraldo Perdomo makes another highlight worthy play at Shortstop
Jugada de usted y tenga de parte de Geraldo Perdomo. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/fDrrdjpeld
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) November 2, 2023
Back, Back, Back, Back and Caught by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Yunito, ¡DE RESPETO! 💯 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/EoFlc1CWTY
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) November 2, 2023
The Cuban Missile Aroldis Chapman with a 101 MPH heater!
AROLDIS CHAPMAN 👏 pic.twitter.com/WrAzbLzf22
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) November 2, 2023
ON-THE-FIELD: Texas defeats Arizona by a final score of 5-0 in Game 5 to clinch the 2023 World Series Championship
That #WorldSeries winning moment! 😤 pic.twitter.com/kepWho70RS
— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023
The moment Adolis García became a World Series Champion
Pure joy from Adolis Garcia 🥹 pic.twitter.com/g5ohXNwvrG
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023
Clubhouse Celebration with El Bombi!
Couldn’t have done it without that man 💪 pic.twitter.com/pus0lblGjn
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X
