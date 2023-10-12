Yordan Álvarez (2022 AL LatinoMVP) and José Abreu (2020 AL LatinoMVP) making a massive impact with Astros in Houston's 2023 Postseason Run - Image Credit: Houston Astros/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from American League Division Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best in each ALDS matchup played from Saturday October 7th until Wednesday October 11th. We will go series-by-series with ALDS highlights that include — the Houston Astros beating the Minnesota Twins (3-1), as well as the Texas Rangers sweeping the Baltimore Orioles (3-0).

Latino Sports will continue to present Highlights from each and every postseason round, once each series is officially completed.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros – Houston wins series 3-1, advances to their seventh-consecutive American League Championship Series

José Altuve starts Astros 2023 Postseason off with a home run!

Jose Altuve CRUSHES the 1st pitch he sees in the #ALDS! pic.twitter.com/Twg7qEp5sr — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Jorge Polanco comes up clutch for Minnesota

Jorge Polanco gets the @Twins right back into it! pic.twitter.com/Nq9YCk7CWk — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez launches his second home run of the night in Game 1!

Lefty to face Yordan? When will they learn. pic.twitter.com/8tENnEC4Gg — Houston Astros (@astros) October 7, 2023

Carlos Correa strikes first for Twins in Game 2

When his team needed him the most, Pablo López dominates Astros in Game 2

CLUTCH: Carlos Correa ends Game 2 with a defensive web gem!

¡El juego no se podía acabar de otra manera! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/VDnwuudnUW — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) October 9, 2023

ICE COLD: Nine Strikeouts from Cristian Javier in Game 3

BIG GAME JAVI. ALL 9 PUNCHOUTS. pic.twitter.com/OxwYOYpqPw — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

What a play by Jeremy Peña!

A new Mr. October in the making, Yordan Álvarez

2020 American League LatinoMVP José Abreu with a multi-home run night in Game 3

HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/9sk46PzVFI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

José Urquidy shows up and shows out in Game 4

José Abreu hits his third home run within 48 hours!

JOSÉ ABREU. THIRD HOME RUN. pic.twitter.com/1KFLnaEeta — Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023

Astros win Game 4 by a final score of 3-2, Houston advances to ALCS

WE'RE HEADED TO OUR SEVENTH STRAIGHT ALCS. pic.twitter.com/MkU4sH4srE — Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles – Texas wins series 3-0, moves onto American League Championship Series for first time in franchise history since 2011

Anthony Santander blasts a 420 foot Home Run in Game 1

Cionel Pérez, Welcome to Postseason Baseball!

Puesto pa' lo suyo, así vino Cionel. 😁 pic.twitter.com/RGEYehGg27 — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) October 7, 2023

José Leclerc secures the save in Texas’ Game 1 victory

CLUTCH: Leody Taveras puts the Rangers on the scoreboard in Game 2

Adolis García keeps Rangers Rally Alive in Game 2

EL BOMBI! Adolis García hits a moonshot to deep left field in Game 3

BOMBI BLOWS THE ROOF OFF THIS PLACE! pic.twitter.com/wDjsgdaZhy — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2023

José Leclerc shuts the door on Orioles in Game 3, Rangers advance to ALCS

HOW SWEEP IT IS! 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/mwvULr8GDY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2023

