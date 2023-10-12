Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS FROM AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Yordan Álvarez (2022 AL LatinoMVP) and José Abreu (2020 AL LatinoMVP) making a massive impact with Astros in Houston's 2023 Postseason Run - Image Credit: Houston Astros/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from American League Division Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best in each ALDS matchup played from Saturday October 7th until Wednesday October 11th. We will go series-by-series with ALDS highlights that include — the Houston Astros beating the Minnesota Twins (3-1), as well as the Texas Rangers sweeping the Baltimore Orioles (3-0).

Latino Sports will continue to present Highlights from each and every postseason round, once each series is officially completed.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros – Houston wins series 3-1, advances to their seventh-consecutive American League Championship Series

José Altuve starts Astros 2023 Postseason off with a home run!

Jorge Polanco comes up clutch for Minnesota

2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez launches his second home run of the night in Game 1!

Carlos Correa strikes first for Twins in Game 2

When his team needed him the most, Pablo López dominates Astros in Game 2

CLUTCH: Carlos Correa ends Game 2 with a defensive web gem!

ICE COLD: Nine Strikeouts from Cristian Javier in Game 3

What a play by Jeremy Peña!

A new Mr. October in the making, Yordan Álvarez

2020 American League LatinoMVP José Abreu with a multi-home run night in Game 3

José Urquidy shows up and shows out in Game 4

José Abreu hits his third home run within 48 hours!

Astros win Game 4 by a final score of 3-2, Houston advances to ALCS

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles – Texas wins series 3-0, moves onto American League Championship Series for first time in franchise history since 2011 

Anthony Santander blasts a 420 foot Home Run in Game 1

Cionel Pérez, Welcome to Postseason Baseball!

José Leclerc secures the save in Texas’ Game 1 victory

CLUTCH: Leody Taveras puts the Rangers on the scoreboard in Game 2

Adolis García keeps Rangers Rally Alive in Game 2

EL BOMBI! Adolis García hits a moonshot to deep left field in Game 3

José Leclerc shuts the door on Orioles in Game 3, Rangers advance to ALCS

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Julio

    October 12, 2023 at 5:11 pm

    They r all great video clips. Thanks for finding & sharing.

    Reply

