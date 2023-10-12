Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from American League Division Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best in each ALDS matchup played from Saturday October 7th until Wednesday October 11th. We will go series-by-series with ALDS highlights that include — the Houston Astros beating the Minnesota Twins (3-1), as well as the Texas Rangers sweeping the Baltimore Orioles (3-0).
Latino Sports will continue to present Highlights from each and every postseason round, once each series is officially completed.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros – Houston wins series 3-1, advances to their seventh-consecutive American League Championship Series
José Altuve starts Astros 2023 Postseason off with a home run!
Jose Altuve CRUSHES the 1st pitch he sees in the #ALDS! pic.twitter.com/Twg7qEp5sr
— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023
Jorge Polanco comes up clutch for Minnesota
Jorge Polanco gets the @Twins right back into it! pic.twitter.com/Nq9YCk7CWk
— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023
2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez launches his second home run of the night in Game 1!
Lefty to face Yordan? When will they learn. pic.twitter.com/8tENnEC4Gg
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 7, 2023
Carlos Correa strikes first for Twins in Game 2
Carlos gets us started. #WeBelieveinTC pic.twitter.com/gmQRRZD2HW
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 9, 2023
When his team needed him the most, Pablo López dominates Astros in Game 2
¡Magistral salida de Pablo López! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/crhPxl6qMR
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 9, 2023
CLUTCH: Carlos Correa ends Game 2 with a defensive web gem!
¡El juego no se podía acabar de otra manera! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/VDnwuudnUW
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) October 9, 2023
ICE COLD: Nine Strikeouts from Cristian Javier in Game 3
BIG GAME JAVI.
ALL 9 PUNCHOUTS. pic.twitter.com/OxwYOYpqPw
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023
What a play by Jeremy Peña!
Otra gran jugada para Jeremy Peña. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/3dg9pRBiJf
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 10, 2023
A new Mr. October in the making, Yordan Álvarez
Yordan sigue en su modo #Postseason. pic.twitter.com/vluMFhONS5
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 10, 2023
2020 American League LatinoMVP José Abreu with a multi-home run night in Game 3
HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/9sk46PzVFI
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023
José Urquidy shows up and shows out in Game 4
Five consecutive punchouts. pic.twitter.com/VPYGNjYBd5
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2023
José Abreu hits his third home run within 48 hours!
JOSÉ ABREU. THIRD HOME RUN. pic.twitter.com/1KFLnaEeta
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023
Astros win Game 4 by a final score of 3-2, Houston advances to ALCS
WE'RE HEADED TO OUR SEVENTH STRAIGHT ALCS. pic.twitter.com/MkU4sH4srE
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023
Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles – Texas wins series 3-0, moves onto American League Championship Series for first time in franchise history since 2011
Anthony Santander blasts a 420 foot Home Run in Game 1
Tony TATERS 🥔 pic.twitter.com/2LeYoMtuAs
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 7, 2023
Cionel Pérez, Welcome to Postseason Baseball!
Puesto pa' lo suyo, así vino Cionel. 😁 pic.twitter.com/RGEYehGg27
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) October 7, 2023
José Leclerc secures the save in Texas’ Game 1 victory
The fellas are FIRED UP. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/3oL2H9vlAN
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 7, 2023
CLUTCH: Leody Taveras puts the Rangers on the scoreboard in Game 2
Brand new ballgame. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/WBejzsxnmF
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 8, 2023
Adolis García keeps Rangers Rally Alive in Game 2
Al Bombi le gusta la #postseason 😉 pic.twitter.com/jWo3fXqqj3
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) October 8, 2023
EL BOMBI! Adolis García hits a moonshot to deep left field in Game 3
BOMBI BLOWS THE ROOF OFF THIS PLACE! pic.twitter.com/wDjsgdaZhy
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2023
José Leclerc shuts the door on Orioles in Game 3, Rangers advance to ALCS
HOW SWEEP IT IS! 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/mwvULr8GDY
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X
Julio
October 12, 2023 at 5:11 pm
They r all great video clips. Thanks for finding & sharing.