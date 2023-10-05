Minnesota's Wild Card Hero: Carlos Correa - Image Credit: Minnesota Twins/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from MLB Wild Card Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best from each of the four Wild Card matchups played this week on Tuesday October 3rd, and Wednesday October 4th. We will go series-by-series with highlights that include — the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Miami Marlins (2-0), the Arizona Diamondbacks pulling off an upset against the Milwaukee Brewers (2-0), the Minnesota Twins over the Toronto Blue Jays (2-0), and lastly, the Texas Rangers eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0).

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park (PHI wins 2-0)

Gregory Soto shuts the door on Marlins, sends Phillies to the National League Division Series

Gregory Soto aseguró el pase a la #NLDS con un pitcheo a 100.4 MPH. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/GlBKXtxWj2 — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 5, 2023

Cristian Pache scores from first base in a matter of seconds!

José Alvarado escapes out of the jam

Johan Rojas, Welcome to Postseason Baseball!

Hit ✅

Primera carrera anotada ✅ ¡JOHAN ROJAS EN #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/Gt10yGATNW — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 4, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (ARI wins 2-0)

D-Backs Wild Card Hero: Ketel Marte

Ke-tell everyone you know the #Dbacks have the lead. pic.twitter.com/uHV1DPmVVX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 5, 2023

Willy Adames delivers in the clutch for Milwaukee

Gabriel Moreno with a solo-blast in Game 1

OH MY! Ketel Marte goes deep to tie the game

RBI Single by Brewers Carlos Santana

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins at Target Field (MINN wins 2-0)

Jhoan Durán secures the save, sends Minnesota to the American League Division Series

Carlos Correa and Sonny Gray complete perfect pickoff move to nail Guerrero Jr. at second

Our own version of Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.

(tag, you’re out!) pic.twitter.com/jrPLVmT5zb — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 4, 2023

CLUTCH GENE: Carlos Correa gets Twins on the board in Game 2

Ain’t no stopping Carlos Correa in the Postseason!

Pablo López experiencing October Baseball in Minnesota

Pablo López cierra en cero la primera entrada. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/4oU9mRzdc9 — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 3, 2023

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field (TEX wins 2-0)

José Leclerc completes the ninth, sends Texas to American League Division Series

EL BOMBI HAS LANDED IN OCTOBER! Adolis García hits a moonshot at the Trop!

Yandy Díaz Flashin’ The Leather at First Base

That's the Yandy we know and love. pic.twitter.com/7vXAsA6v1J — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 4, 2023

BIGGER THAN BASEBALL — Randy Arozarena and his mother share a moment that will live on forever!

.@RandyArozarena's mom is getting to watch her son play in the Majors for the first time today. She threw out the first pitch pregame. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zozZeiPxZr — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2023

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

