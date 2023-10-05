Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from MLB Wild Card Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best from each of the four Wild Card matchups played this week on Tuesday October 3rd, and Wednesday October 4th. We will go series-by-series with highlights that include — the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Miami Marlins (2-0), the Arizona Diamondbacks pulling off an upset against the Milwaukee Brewers (2-0), the Minnesota Twins over the Toronto Blue Jays (2-0), and lastly, the Texas Rangers eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0).
Latino Sports will continue to present Highlights from each and every postseason round, once each series is officially completed.
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park (PHI wins 2-0)
Gregory Soto shuts the door on Marlins, sends Phillies to the National League Division Series
Gregory Soto aseguró el pase a la #NLDS con un pitcheo a 100.4 MPH. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/GlBKXtxWj2
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 5, 2023
Cristian Pache scores from first base in a matter of seconds!
Cristian Pache iba volando bajito. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/mpIw1DdYjq
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 5, 2023
José Alvarado escapes out of the jam
José Alvarado = ELECTRIZANTE ⚡⚡⚡#RedOctober | @MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/DfnJEkEkJG
— Phillies de Filadelfia (@losphillies) October 4, 2023
Johan Rojas, Welcome to Postseason Baseball!
Hit ✅
Primera carrera anotada ✅
¡JOHAN ROJAS EN #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/Gt10yGATNW
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 4, 2023
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (ARI wins 2-0)
D-Backs Wild Card Hero: Ketel Marte
Ke-tell everyone you know the #Dbacks have the lead. pic.twitter.com/uHV1DPmVVX
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 5, 2023
Willy Adames delivers in the clutch for Milwaukee
He lives for this @willya02 X #BrewedForBattle pic.twitter.com/4v5i8NoZXZ
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2023
Gabriel Moreno with a solo-blast in Game 1
A MORENO MOONSHOT. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lYkpN8huRF
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 4, 2023
OH MY! Ketel Marte goes deep to tie the game
¡El Niño de Nizao llegó con su #MangúPower! 💪 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/He211h59QY
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) October 4, 2023
RBI Single by Brewers Carlos Santana
Battling from the very start@TheRealSlamtana x #BrewedForBattle pic.twitter.com/AVXcb33zTO
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 3, 2023
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins at Target Field (MINN wins 2-0)
Jhoan Durán secures the save, sends Minnesota to the American League Division Series
It’s so beautiful. 😍#WeBelieveinTC pic.twitter.com/nizbsf9xzm
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 4, 2023
Carlos Correa and Sonny Gray complete perfect pickoff move to nail Guerrero Jr. at second
Our own version of Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.
(tag, you’re out!) pic.twitter.com/jrPLVmT5zb
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 4, 2023
CLUTCH GENE: Carlos Correa gets Twins on the board in Game 2
What time is it? C4 time.#WeBelieveinTC pic.twitter.com/QCjfIQG54O
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 4, 2023
Ain’t no stopping Carlos Correa in the Postseason!
¡😱🤯😱🤯😱! ¡CARLOOOOOOS!#Postseason pic.twitter.com/0cEC9uH7WJ
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) October 3, 2023
Pablo López experiencing October Baseball in Minnesota
Pablo López cierra en cero la primera entrada. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/4oU9mRzdc9
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 3, 2023
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field (TEX wins 2-0)
José Leclerc completes the ninth, sends Texas to American League Division Series
Baltimore bound. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/8YJ9xjV6OP
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 4, 2023
EL BOMBI HAS LANDED IN OCTOBER! Adolis García hits a moonshot at the Trop!
BOMBINAZO versión #postseason. 💣 pic.twitter.com/H6yx4WMB6L
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) October 4, 2023
Yandy Díaz Flashin’ The Leather at First Base
That's the Yandy we know and love. pic.twitter.com/7vXAsA6v1J
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 4, 2023
BIGGER THAN BASEBALL — Randy Arozarena and his mother share a moment that will live on forever!
.@RandyArozarena's mom is getting to watch her son play in the Majors for the first time today.
She threw out the first pitch pregame. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zozZeiPxZr
— MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X
Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks
