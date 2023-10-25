Diamondbacks shortshop Geraldo Perdomo slides into second base during Game 7 of NLCS - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents “Highlights from National League Championship Series” — a series recap featuring the best of the best in the 2023 NLCS played from Monday, October 16th – Tuesday, October 24th. The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the best of seven series (4-3) to clinch the 2023 National League pennant.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies – Arizona wins NLCS (4-3), will represent the National League in the World Series for the second time in franchise history (2001, 2023)

Does Citizens Bank Park have the best playoff atmosphere in all of sports?

Nick Castellanos hits opposite field solo home run in Game 1 at the Bank

WHAT HAS THIS MAN BEEN EATING??? pic.twitter.com/KJelMACBUr — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023

Geraldo Perdomo hits a moonshot in Game 1

Domo homers in his 2nd straight postseason game to put the #Dbacks on the board! pic.twitter.com/xMaoavCsVF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 17, 2023

Ranger Suárez making an impact all over the diamond for Phillies

GAME 3 WALK OFF: Ketel Marte becomes a Postseason Hero for Arizona

WALK US OFF KETEL!!! pic.twitter.com/kEwDXVGXpO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 19, 2023

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with a sensational grab at the wall!

Emmanuel Rivera puts D-Backs on the board first in Game 4

Phillies Johan Rojas speeds around the bases for a Triple!

Johan Rojas got around the bases in a flash on this three-bagger ⚡️ 📺 Béisbol de Postemporada en MLB Network | @losphillies pic.twitter.com/ktAHW46xOD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 21, 2023

ALEK THOMAS TIES GAME 4 WITH A BLAST TO RIGHT

ALEK THOMAS TAKES A DIP IN THE POOL. TIE GAME!!! 📺 Béisbol de Postemporada en MLB Network | @LosDbacks pic.twitter.com/eTLd68lAX6 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 21, 2023

CLUTCH: Gabriel Moreno takes the lead for D-Backs in Game 4

GABI FOR THE LEAD!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hn9FJEHa8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023

Spanish-Language Broadcast of Bryce Harper’s home run off Zac Gallen in Game 5

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. shakes Citizens Bank Park with a home run in Game 6

BANG BANG PLAY: Gabriel Moreno throws Kyle Schwarber out at second

Triple for Ketel Marte in Game 6

Ketel cannot be stopped. pic.twitter.com/JTGiIFki6Y — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 23, 2023

INSIDE THE BALLPARK: Moments before the start of Game 7 at Citizens Bank Park

Gabriel Moreno delivers with a RBI Single in Game 7

Gabriel Moreno respondiendo una vez más en la #NLCS. 💪 pic.twitter.com/5Fvcc6KYAj — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 25, 2023

Diamondbacks win Game 7 by a final score of 4-2, advance to the 2023 World Series

THE SNAKES ARE ALIVE AND WELL. We'll see you in Texas! pic.twitter.com/Ag2TChWMzF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 25, 2023

Ketel Marte named 2023 NLCS MVP – hit .387 with five extra base hits and three RBI in NLCS

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

