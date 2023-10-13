D-Backs Gabriel Moreno's three-run homer in Game 1 of NLDS at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from National League Division Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best in each NLDS matchup played from Saturday October 7th until Thursday October 12th. We will go series-by-series with NLDS highlights that include — the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Atlanta Braves (3-1), and the Arizona Diamondbacks sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0).

Latino Sports will continue to present Highlights from each and every postseason round, once each series is officially completed.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves – Philadelphia wins series 3-1, beats Atlanta in back-to-back NLDS and advance to their second-consecutive National League Championship Series

Lockdown defense up-the-middle from Braves Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies

Hands Down, The Best Defensive Highlight from 2023 NLDS and ALDS – Spanish Broadcast on the Call – Michael Harris and Austin Riley end Game 2 on Postseason Heroics

Ozzie Albies delivers for Atlanta, drives in Ronald Acuña Jr. to take the lead in Game 3

Ozzie Albies + Ronald Acuña Jr. = ¡Los Bravos anotan primero! pic.twitter.com/3mbWGQWfGa — LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 11, 2023

BEDLAM AT THE BANK! Bryce Harper electrifies Citizens Bank Park with one swing of the bat – Spanish Broadcast adding extra flare to each and every call this October!

Nick Castellanos’ second home run of the night with his son watching from the stands!

Ranger Suárez prepares to take the ball in Game 4 in front of Philly faithful

Nick Castellanos hammers one to deep left field in Game 4

Nick at Nite. Castellanos got ALL THAT. 💪 pic.twitter.com/98sEaKMC96 — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2023

Nick Castellanos becomes a Philadelphia Sports Legend

Nick Castellanos is the first player in MLB history with back-to-back multi-HR games in the #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/vtTOP3PG2f — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2023

Phillies rookie Johan Rojas saves the day and robs Ronald Acuna Jr. of an extra base-hit, stranding the bases loaded

Philadelphia wins Game 4 by a final score of 3-1, Phillies advance to NLCS

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – Arizona wins series 3-0, moves onto National League Championship Series for first time in franchise history since 2007

Gabriel Moreno hits a towering three-run homer in Game 1

2018 American League LatinoMVP J.D. Martinez goes opposite field for a solo home run

CLUTCH: Lourdes Gurriel tacks on an insurance run for Arizona

RBI Single for Kiké Hernández in Game 2

A veces no es darle duro es saber colocarla. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/KdjdINCwcN — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) October 10, 2023

On both sides of the diamond, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. coming up clutch – Spanish Broadcast on the Call

Geraldo Perdomo gets things going for D-Backs in Game 3

Ketel Marte hits his second home run of the 2023 Postseason

KETEL YOU ARE CLEARED FOR LAUNCH. 😱 pic.twitter.com/qQ3r9o66SF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Gabriel Moreno completes the process of Arizona batters hitting four home runs in one inning!

THINK THIS ONE IS GONNA COUNT. 😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/K10x8uisG3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Arizona wins Game 4 by a final score of 4-2, Diamondbacks advance to NLCS

This is for you, Arizona. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/77d7cbLAsu — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports