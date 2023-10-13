Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights from National League Division Series’ — a series recap featuring the best of the best in each NLDS matchup played from Saturday October 7th until Thursday October 12th. We will go series-by-series with NLDS highlights that include — the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Atlanta Braves (3-1), and the Arizona Diamondbacks sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0).
Latino Sports will continue to present Highlights from each and every postseason round, once each series is officially completed.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves – Philadelphia wins series 3-1, beats Atlanta in back-to-back NLDS and advance to their second-consecutive National League Championship Series
Lockdown defense up-the-middle from Braves Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies
Orlando Arcia está en todos lados 🔥#NLDS | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/HY7LflaosT
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 7, 2023
Hands Down, The Best Defensive Highlight from 2023 NLDS and ALDS – Spanish Broadcast on the Call – Michael Harris and Austin Riley end Game 2 on Postseason Heroics
ESE doble-play para ganar el partido 🥵
🎙️ @MLBNetwork #NLDS | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/0FByI17r7B
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 10, 2023
Ozzie Albies delivers for Atlanta, drives in Ronald Acuña Jr. to take the lead in Game 3
Ozzie Albies + Ronald Acuña Jr. = ¡Los Bravos anotan primero! pic.twitter.com/3mbWGQWfGa
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 11, 2023
BEDLAM AT THE BANK! Bryce Harper electrifies Citizens Bank Park with one swing of the bat – Spanish Broadcast adding extra flare to each and every call this October!
¡BRYCE HARPER! ¡WOW! ¿PERO QUÉ ACABAS DE HACER CON ESA PELOTA? 😳
🎙️ @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/WeDDL5rvt2
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 11, 2023
Nick Castellanos’ second home run of the night with his son watching from the stands!
PEEP LIAM 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Cr4qhyQ2W9
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 12, 2023
Ranger Suárez prepares to take the ball in Game 4 in front of Philly faithful
Happy Bluesday pic.twitter.com/OFF14x60Ah
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 12, 2023
Nick Castellanos hammers one to deep left field in Game 4
Nick at Nite.
Castellanos got ALL THAT. 💪 pic.twitter.com/98sEaKMC96
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2023
Nick Castellanos becomes a Philadelphia Sports Legend
Nick Castellanos is the first player in MLB history with back-to-back multi-HR games in the #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/vtTOP3PG2f
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2023
Phillies rookie Johan Rojas saves the day and robs Ronald Acuna Jr. of an extra base-hit, stranding the bases loaded
¡Pónganle la capa a SUPER ROJAS! 🤩 #RedOctober | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/rG6RYNrTK0
— Phillies de Filadelfia (@losphillies) October 13, 2023
Philadelphia wins Game 4 by a final score of 3-1, Phillies advance to NLCS
Back-to-back #NLCS appearances for the @Phillies!
(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/IQ4857ZuXK
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2023
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – Arizona wins series 3-0, moves onto National League Championship Series for first time in franchise history since 2007
Gabriel Moreno hits a towering three-run homer in Game 1
¡Gabriel Moreno imponiendo RESPETO en Dodger Stadium! 🫡#Postseason pic.twitter.com/emuDgxmz6g
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 8, 2023
2018 American League LatinoMVP J.D. Martinez goes opposite field for a solo home run
Just Dingers. pic.twitter.com/htc2xIMt6P
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 10, 2023
CLUTCH: Lourdes Gurriel tacks on an insurance run for Arizona
¡Un jonrón de #Postseason, conectado por Lourdes Gurriel Jr.! 💥 #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/37d0N2xQmo
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@LosDbacks) October 10, 2023
RBI Single for Kiké Hernández in Game 2
A veces no es darle duro es saber colocarla. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/KdjdINCwcN
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) October 10, 2023
On both sides of the diamond, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. coming up clutch – Spanish Broadcast on the Call
#PorSiTeLoPerdiste: ¡Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lo hace ver fácil! 😎
📻 KHOV 105.1#EmbraceTheChaos | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/XieIFRRVyv
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@LosDbacks) October 10, 2023
Geraldo Perdomo gets things going for D-Backs in Game 3
DOMO!!! pic.twitter.com/k4gDAFF8e2
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023
Ketel Marte hits his second home run of the 2023 Postseason
KETEL YOU ARE CLEARED FOR LAUNCH. 😱 pic.twitter.com/qQ3r9o66SF
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023
Gabriel Moreno completes the process of Arizona batters hitting four home runs in one inning!
THINK THIS ONE IS GONNA COUNT. 😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/K10x8uisG3
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023
Arizona wins Game 4 by a final score of 4-2, Diamondbacks advance to NLCS
This is for you, Arizona. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/77d7cbLAsu
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X
