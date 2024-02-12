Highlights, Interviews and more from 2024 Serie Del Caribe

Display in loanDepot Park during 2024 Serie Del Caribe - Image Credit: Latino Sports

The following “Highlight Reel,” features interviews and much more from 2024 Serie Del Caribe, played at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Each video was captured by Latino Sports’ Julio Pabón, Fauris Marmol, and German DuBois III.

Follow Latino Sports on Instagram/Twitter (X)/Facebook/TikTok to catch up on more exclusive and up-to-the-minute content!

Views from the 2024 Serie Del Caribe Championship between 🇻🇪 Venezuela and 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 👑⚾️🏆 An approximate attendance of 36,677, which is apparently more than when the USA and Japan faced off in the 2023 WBC Championship last year!#LatinoSports | #SerieDelCaribe pic.twitter.com/4SWZbkYUx5 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 10, 2024

“Major League Baseball has to realize that Latino people are in the great moment right now and the best players of the game are Latino” – Carlos Baerga, recipient of the 1992 LatinoMVP award 🇵🇷⚾️ #LatinoSports #LatinoMVP | @JulioPabonNY15 | @MLB | @beisboldecaribe pic.twitter.com/CRiHVFxXFC — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 4, 2024

Venezuela’s Anthony Vizcaya got a great taste in Music and gives us an inside glimpse into what his preparation is like leading up to the game! 🔥⚾️🇻🇪🎵 🎥 Fauris Marmol/Latino Sports#LatinoSports #SerieDelCaribe | @beisboldecaribe pic.twitter.com/3lfN0Plj6D — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 6, 2024

More Q&A with 🇨🇼 Curaçao’s Didi Gregorious Didi got some interesting answers to our questions ⚾️😎 “I don’t really listen to music before the game, more like motivational speeches before the game, and then just go out there and play the game” – @DidiG18 🔥🔥#LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/J9dytrQRVq — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 11, 2024

During Serie Del Caribe at loanDepot Park, 🇳🇮 Nicaragua’s Elian Miranda hit us with his favorite type of music/song, including Bad Bunny’s Acho P.R. + revealed what he would tell his younger self, knowing the position he is in today ⚾️🔥 🎥 Fauris Marmol/Latino Sports pic.twitter.com/aWsUbFQKX1 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 8, 2024

🇩🇴 Hector Rodriguez, representing his homeland of the D.R. in 2024 Serie Del Caribe, talks pregame outfits, his favorite foods to eat while here in Miami + tells us the all-time pitcher vs. batter matchup that he’d like to see 🔥⚾️ 🎥 Fauris Marmol/Latino Sports pic.twitter.com/SFOQoafkQk — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 9, 2024

🇨🇼 Curaçao’s Jurickson Profar giving us insights of movies he likes to watch since some athletes can relate to them! ⚾️📺 🎶 With his 🔥 music playlist, it can be seen how it motivates him before games! 🎥: Fauris Marmol/Latino Sports #LatinoSports | #SerieDeCaribe2024 pic.twitter.com/FYduBcsN7e — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 10, 2024

🏆👑 It's over… Venezuela has done it! 🇻🇪 Venezuela becomes the 2024 Caribbean Series Champions, after defeating 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 3-0 in the Serie Del Caribe Championship tonight at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, to conclude the monumental baseball tournament! 🏝⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qok4FSMtRo — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 10, 2024

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports